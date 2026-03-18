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Iranian missile kills elderly couple near Tel Aviv

The victims were in their 70s, United Hatzalah said, and were reportedly trying to get to a shelter.

Mar. 17, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman

Iranian missile kills elderly couple near Tel Aviv

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Ramat Gan
Israeli security and rescue forces inspect the damage at the scene where a missile fired from Iran toward Israel caused damage and killed two people in Ramat Gan, central Israel, March 18, 2026. Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.

A man and woman, both in their 70s, were killed in Ramat Gan overnight Tuesday by an Iranian ballistic missile, Magen David Adom said early on Wednesday morning.

The emergency service also said that a man in his 20s was treated at a site in the adjacent city of Bnei Brak for “mild” shrapnel wounds to his hand before being evacuated to a hospital.

One of the emergency services’ vehicles was “seriously damaged” and an emergency medical technician “mildly injured” by the attack.

According to United Hatzalah, more than 15 people were treated for minor injuries and emotional shock across several locations in connection with the Ramat Gan strike.

The missile caused “severe structural damage” to an apartment building and surrounding infrastructure, according to United Hatzalah.

“Upon arrival, we encountered a scene of extensive devastation,” said United Hatzalah medics. “Tragically, two individuals were found without signs of life within the building. In addition, we provided medical treatment to several other individuals, who sustained light injuries.”

Ramat Gan
Israeli security and rescue forces inspect the damage caused by an Iranian missile impact in Ramat Gan, central Israel, March 18, 2026. Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.

United Hatzalah also provided treatment to “numerous” people for “acute anxiety and shock,” it said.

Israel Defense Forces Maj.-Gen. Shai Klapper, commander of the military’s Home Front Command, described the site of the impact as a “very difficult scene” after a visit on Thursday morning.

“Two civilians were killed in the incident and I offer sincere condolences to their families,” Klapper stated. “Home Front Command forces are operating at every site, conducting searches and providing aid to civilians in the area.”

Carmel Shama-Hacohen, mayor of Ramat Gan, told Channel 14 in Hebrew that it was a “deadly and harsh scene.”

“We’re dealing with a mad regime that attacks anything that moves,” the mayor said in Hebrew. “There’s no reason to stop, only to increase the pace.”

Simmy Allen, international spokesman for United Hatzalah, said that “this was not only a scene of physical destruction, but of profound human impact.”

“Our volunteers are trained to respond to both the visible injuries and the invisible trauma that follows such attacks,” he added.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, the advocacy arm of the Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA, stated that it was “devastated by the loss of two innocent lives, an elderly couple killed in their own home, in another Iranian cluster missile attack on Israeli civilians in central Israel.”

“Iran’s Islamic regime continues to murder its own citizens and civilians throughout the Middle East,” CIJA said. “Its missile and drone program is a danger to the region and the entire world. This brutal regime must be stopped—for the sake of the Iranian people, the region and the world.”

At least 17 people, all noncombatants, have been killed in hundreds of Iranian ballistic missile attacks targeting civilians in the Jewish state since the start of the war with the Islamic Republic on Feb. 28.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle, Wash.
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