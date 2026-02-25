More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF finds Hezbollah weapons, posts in Southern Lebanon

The IDF said the action aimed to prevent the terrorist group from rearming in violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

Feb. 25, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF finds Hezbollah weapons, posts in Southern Lebanon

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israeli troops operate in Southern Lebanon to locate and dismantle Hezbollah weapons and observation posts, according to the military, Feb. 25, 2026. Credit: IDF
Israeli troops operate in Southern Lebanon to locate and dismantle Hezbollah weapons and observation posts, according to the military, Feb. 25, 2026. Credit: IDF

Israeli forces operating in Southern Lebanon located and dismantled Hezbollah weapons, observation posts and firing positions in recent months, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

The IDF said that these actions were aimed at preventing the Iranian-backed terrorist group from rearming in violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

The operations were carried out by the 300th Brigade, according to the IDF.

Israel has warned Lebanon via intermediaries that it will launch heavy strikes on Lebanese territory, including against civilian infrastructure such as Beirut’s airport, if Hezbollah enters any war between the United States and Iran, two senior Lebanese officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The report comes ahead of this month’s third round of indirect U.S.-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva, scheduled for Thursday amid a massive U.S. military buildup in the Middle East.

Hezbollah is stepping up military and security meetings as it braces for another war against Israel, according to a report by the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya network.

Sources close to the Lebanese terrorist organization told the network that Hezbollah is now effectively being run by officers from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

IDF Hezbollah
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin