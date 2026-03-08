IDF strikes Gaza gunmen planning imminent attack on troops
Hamas has called for retaliation in the wake of the Israeli-American operation in Iran.
Israel Defense Forces troops struck two Hamas terrorists who were planning to carry out a sniper attack imminently against IDF troops in the northern Gaza Strip, the army said on Sunday.
Terrorists in Gaza have prepared and carried out several attacks on Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip and civilians in nearby Israeli locales since a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel went into effect in October.
Hamas’s leadership in recent days called on “the Arab and Islamic nation to unite to thwart [the] aggression,” referencing the joint Israeli-American operation in Iran, which began on Feb. 28.
Hamas, which has also received Iranian support and funding, claimed the military operation “aims to reshape the region according to the occupation’s [Israel’s] aspirations to establish ‘Greater Israel’ at the expense of Arab and Islamic lands.”
The IDF Spokesperson did not say whether the two terrorists were hit.
Israel has struck about 60,000 targets in Gaza and destroyed roughly 25 percent of Hamas’s tunnel network, while maintaining control of about 53 percent of the territory under the October 2025 ceasefire arrangements, according to Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies.
The ceasefire ended a two-year maneuver by Israel in Gaza following Hamas’s attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, in which the terrorist group killed about 1,200 people and abducted 251.
Israel killed thousands of terrorists during the maneuver, including top Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif.