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News   Israel News

Iran has fired some 350 ballistic missiles at Israel

Most projectiles were intercepted, but strikes on cities have killed 24 and wounded hundreds as Tehran shifts its focus to densely populated areas.

Jun. 16, 2025
JNS Staff

Iran has fired some 350 ballistic missiles at Israel

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Israeli security and rescue personnel at the scene where a ballistic missile fired from Iran hit in Tel Aviv, June 16, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli security and rescue personnel at the scene where a ballistic missile fired from Iran hit in Tel Aviv, June 16, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
( Jun. 16, 2025 / JNS )

Since the start of “Operation Rising Lion” early Friday, Iran has launched around 350 ballistic missiles at cities across Israel, military officials said on Monday.

At around 4 a.m. on Monday, a barrage of some 40 missiles targeted central Israel and the Haifa region, marking the latest escalation in ongoing hostilities.

At least 24 people have been killed by the projectiles—three on Friday, 13 overnight Saturday and eight early Monday. Hundreds have been wounded.

Almost 80 projectiles were fired in two main waves overnight Saturday, with approximately 40 targeting the north and about 35 aimed at the central regions, defense sources estimate.

According to the IDF, each of Iran’s recent barrages has been composed of some 30 to 60 missiles. Military officials noted that Tehran has attempted to launch even larger salvos—potentially hundreds of missiles at once—but Israeli Air Force strikes targeting ballistic missile launchers inside Iran have disrupted these efforts.

The interception rate for these attacks was similar to that seen during Iranian assaults in April and October last year, according to the IDF. Most incoming missiles were intercepted, while others, in accordance with established defense protocols, were permitted to hit unpopulated areas.

Despite Israel’s layered air defense systems, some missiles managed to breach these defenses, resulting in significant destruction and casualties. Missiles hit sites in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Rishon Letzion, Bat Yam and Rehovot in central Israel, as well as in Haifa and Tamra in the north.

The IDF Home Front Command reported that those who died or were seriously wounded were not in protected spaces, such as safe rooms or bomb shelters, at the time of impact.

Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where a ballistic missile fired from Iran hit in Tamra, the Lower Galilee, June 15, 2025. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where a ballistic missile fired from Iran hit in Tamra, the Lower Galilee, June 15, 2025. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.

Military assessments attribute much of the destruction to the heavy warheads—estimated at about 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds)—carried by the missiles, which are similar to those used in previous attacks in 2024.

Unlike earlier strikes that focused on the Nevatim Airbase in the Negev Desert, the latest barrages have been directed at densely populated locations in greater Tel Aviv and, to a lesser extent, the Haifa area. This shift has increased the threat to civilians.

Alongside the missile attacks, the Israeli Air Force and Navy have intercepted many drones launched from Iran, using fighter jets, helicopters and missile boats.

On Sunday afternoon, the IDF reported that 20 drones launched at Israel were intercepted in the past hour by the Air Force. This followed a morning update that seven drones had been intercepted, with military footage showing successful interceptions by naval forces. Earlier in the day, Air Force helicopters intercepted additional UAVs, with pilots confirming direct hits.

The military emphasized the effectiveness of Israel’s multi-layered air defense and the close coordination between aerial and naval forces in countering ongoing aerial threats. The United States is also actively assisting Israel in intercepting drones and missiles launched from Iran.

Iran Defense and Security
JNS Staff
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