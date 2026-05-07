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News   Israel News

Netanyahu: US, Israel aligned on Iran

IDF and security agencies prepared for any scenario, PM says

May. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump meet at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Dec. 29, 2025. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
( May 7, 2026 / JNS )

Israel is in “full coordination” with Washington on Iran and is preparing for all possible scenarios, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday as he convened his Security Cabinet.

“We are maintaining continuous contact with our friends in the United States,” said Netanyahu according to his office, adding that he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump “almost on a daily basis. My people and his people are in daily contact as well, including today. And I will also speak with President Trump later tonight.” There were “no surprises” between them, he said.

Jerusalem and Washington share the goal of removing all enriched nuclear material from Iran and dismantling its enrichment capabilities, he continued.

“President Trump believes he can achieve this one way or another. We, however, are prepared for any scenario, and that is the directive I have given to the IDF and our security agencies,” said Netanyahu. “Israel is stronger than ever; Iran and its proxies are weaker than ever.”

Trump said the United States has had “very good talks” with Iran over the past 24 hours and suggested a deal remains within reach, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said there is no set deadline for Tehran to respond to a U.S. proposal, adding that “it’ll happen” without specifying a timeframe. He warned that Washington could take further steps if an agreement is not reached but said Iran “wants to make a deal” and that an accord is “very possible.”

Trump also reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon and claimed Tehran has agreed to that condition.

Trump earlier on Wednesday warned of a renewed and more intense bombing campaign should the Islamic Republic not finalize an agreement to end the war.

“Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the president wrote on his Truth Social account.

His social media post followed an Axios report hours earlier that the White House believes that the United States and Iran are nearing an agreement on a one-page, 14-point memorandum to end the war in the Middle East.

Tehran is expected to respond on Thursday to mediators about the U.S. proposal to end the war, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday, calling their talks “constructive” in an X post.

“Both sides reaffirmed Iran’s right to safeguard national sovereignty and national dignity. The Iranian side appreciates the four-point proposal put forward by the Chinese side on upholding and promoting regional peace and stability,” Araghchi wrote. “The Iranian side trusts the Chinese side and expects the Chinese side to continue playing a positive role in promoting peace and stopping war, and supports the establishment of a new post-war regional architecture that can coordinate development and security.”

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Defense and Security
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