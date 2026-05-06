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JNS TV   The Meira K Show

Why the UAE left OPEC

May. 6, 2026
Meira Kolatch
( May 6, 2026 / JNS )

A single decision by a tiny Gulf country could quietly reshape the entire Middle East and even bring the region closer to peace. Host Meira K explains why the UAE’s dramatic exit from OPEC after nearly six decades isn’t just about oil but a bold geopolitical gamble that could shift the region toward a more cooperative, economically driven future. By breaking down the hidden mechanics of global energy and the ripple effects of war with Iran, this episode teaches you how to read between the headlines and spot the deeper forces shaping world events.

“The Meira K Show” brings a fresh, unfiltered look at society and politics in Israel and the Middle East. With her trademark energy and candor, she tackles stories too often ignored or distorted by mainstream media—offering clarity, courage and context in real time. Whether it’s breaking news, border tensions, political drama or cultural shifts, Meira delivers the facts and emotion behind the headlines with honesty and heart.

Fast-paced, fearless and fiercely authentic, “The Meira K Show” gives viewers a frontline perspective on Israel’s most pressing challenges and inspiring moments. Each episode captures the urgency of the moment while keeping it grounded in truth and humanity. If you want to stay informed, inspired and connected to the real Israel, this is the show to watch.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Meira Kolatch
Meira Kolatch Meira Kolatch
Meira Kolatch is the host of “The Meira K Show” on JNS TV.
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