More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

LA area woman awarded $25,000 for helping find missing elderly Jewish lady

The missing person wasn’t identified until a hospital staffer recognized her from a post on Facebook.

May. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Los Angeles
Aerial view of Los Angeles. Credit: Jose Aitor Pons Buigues/Pixabay.
( May 9, 2026 / JNS )

A Huntington Park, Calif., woman was awarded $25,000 for helping find a missing Los Angeles Jewish woman, who suffers from dementia.

Maggie Castellanos reportedly saw Jeanne Rus Litvin on April 17 and noticed that the elderly woman seemed disoriented outside her home.

Security footage showed Litvin. who had been missing since April 14, picking up leaves near the roadway. Castellanos said she approached the woman after sensing something was wrong.

Hatzolah of Los Angeles said that Litvin, who suffers from primary progressive aphasia, a form of dementia affecting communication, had wandered from her Los Angeles home. Castellanos prevented her from walking into traffic and stayed with her until polcie and fire fighters arrived, according to Hatzolah.

Litvin was brought to a hospital, where a staffer recognized her after seeing a Facebook post about the missing woman.

“This recognition led to the confirmation of her identity and her safe recovery,” Hatzolah stated.

The Jewish group and Los Angeles City Council member Katy Yaroslavsky gave Castellanos the reward.

Castellanos “without any knowledge of a reward, simply saw someone in need and stepped in to help,” Hatzolah stated.

The Los Angeles Police Department shared a “critical” missing person report for a “78-year-old female” on April 15.

“The family and friends of Jeanne Litvin, along with the Los Angeles Police Department, are asking for the public’s help in finding her,” the LAPD stated.

“On April 14, 2026, around 07:25 a.m., 78-year-old Jeanne Litvin was last seen in the area of the 5800 block of W 3rd Street in Los Angeles,” it said. “She has a mental deficiency and has not been seen or heard from since. Her family is concerned for her safety.”

The department described Litvin has having “brown hair and brown eyes,” being 5-foot-2 and weighing 140 pounds.

“She was last seen wearing a red and black stripe sweater and a black skirt and left the location on foot,” it said at the time.

The Huntington Park Police Department and the hospital in Huntington Park did not initially identify her based on that report.

JNS asked the LAPD if it routinely shares its missing-person reports with the nearby Huntington Park Police Department or hospitals.

“It depends on the specifics of the investigation,” an LAPD spokesman told JNS. The spokesman did not say if the report about Litvin had been shared.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Keffiyeh
U.S. News
UC Law SF says it ‘vigorously’ supports free speech rights, after student gov encourages students to buy keffiyehs to wear at graduation
StandWithUs stated that “some Jewish students at UC Law San Francisco already feel compelled to conceal their Jewish identity out of concern for their safety.”
May. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Sen. Jacky Rosen
U.S. News
Nevada Dem senator calls ADL Jew-hatred report ‘alarming,’ urges bipartisan action
“It is critical that we work across party lines to stop and reverse this dangerous trend,” stated Sen. Jacky Rosen, co-chair of the Senate Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism.
May. 9, 2026
Brad Cohen
U.S. News
Proud Jew has raised second most cash in Dem primary for NJ 12th district after anti-Israel, Egyptian American doctor
“I believe very much in the state of Israel and its right to exist,” East Brunswick mayor Brad Cohen told JNS. “It’s critical to me that it remains a Jewish state in the Middle East.”
May. 9, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Two chador clad women stand on an empty beach by the Caspian Sea on September 5, 2012 in Bandar Anzali, Iran. Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images.
World News
Tehran importing drone components via Caspian Sea
Russia-Iran trade on the northern route has grown to bypass the U.S. blockade of the Persian Gulf.
May. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli troops operate against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
Israel News
IDF attacks Islamic Jihad arms production factory in Gaza
The site was also used by Hamas for the manufacture of explosive devices.
May. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
View of the Air Force Technological College in Haifa, on May 12, 2025. Photo by Moshe Shai/FLASH90.
Israel News
Civilian, three IDF soldiers charged with spying for Tehran
Some of the defendants studied at the Israeli Air Force Technological College in Haifa.
May. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Why won’t Jewish stars speak up against antisemitism?
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonah Platt, Ep. 221
May. 8, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: GLOBAL FOCUS
Gaza, again?
Ben Cohen
Martin Sherman. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Helvetian hypocrisy and Iran
Martin Sherman