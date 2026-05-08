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Rabbi blends humor and theology at Jerusalem book launch

Author Ian Pear explores faith, suffering and morality at Shir Hadash synagogue.

The book launch of “The Day the Devil Went on Trial” by Ian Pear at Jerusalem’s Shir Hadash synagogue, where he serves as rabbi, on May 7, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
May. 8, 2026
Sharon Altshul
( May 8, 2026 / JNS )

A capacity crowd filled Jerusalem’s Shir Hadash on Thursday evening for the launch of “The Day the Devil Went on Trial,” as the synagogue’s rabbi, author Ian Pear, mixed humor, theology and moral reflection in conversation with Russ Roberts, host of the long-running EconTalk podcast and president of Shalem College.

The evening opened with humor despite the weighty subject matter, including a quip that there was a “greater than zero chance” the book could someday become a movie. Comedy, including plenty of dad jokes, engaged the audience before the discussion turned to questions of faith, suffering and morality.

Pear, 54, a rabbi, lawyer and educator, said the book began taking shape while he was still in college. Born and raised in the United States, he made aliyah to Jerusalem with his wife, Dr. Rachel Pear, in 1999, shortly after which they founded Shir Hadash, a synagogue and educational institute aimed at bringing Jews closer to Judaism, Israel and one another. They are parents of five children.

Throughout the discussion, Pear emphasized themes of free will, personal growth and the human tendency to avoid confronting mortality. Referencing modern distractions such as sports and consumer culture alongside deeper spiritual struggles, he stressed that people are not “stuck” and can continue to change and improve throughout life.

The conversation frequently returned to the challenge of reconciling faith with suffering and death. Pear described the book’s “devil-on-trial” metaphor as a way to grapple with how belief in a loving God can coexist with human tragedy and loss. He also reflected on what he called the moral confusion of contemporary Western society.

One humorous example from the book involved the biblical Adam from the Book of Genesis, whom Pear jokingly described as having been “raised by a single parent,” being interviewed by Sigmund Freud about the anxiety of vulnerability and eating disorders while “on the couch,” drawing laughter from the audience.

In conversation with Russ Roberts, president of Shalem College, author Ian Pear holds a copy of his book “The Day the Devil Went on Trial,” during its launch at Jerusalem's Shir Hadash synagogue, May 7, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
In conversation with Russ Roberts, president of Shalem College, Rabbi Ian Pear holds a copy of his book “The Day the Devil Went on Trial,” during its launch at Jerusalem’s Shir Hadash synagogue, May 7, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.

‘The challenges of being human’

Roberts, who said he read the book twice—once before publication and again afterward—described it as an exploration of “the challenges of being human,” blending wisdom, morality and storytelling. He guided the discussion with broader philosophical questions throughout the evening.

Pear referenced former U.S. senator and university president Ben Sasse and his public battle with pancreatic cancer, describing the courage involved in confronting death openly and honestly.

Speaking personally, Pear reflected on his father’s time in hospice care, connecting the experience to the Jewish concept of chesed shel emet—acts of genuine kindness and truth.

“You think you have more time,” Pear said. “Live it well.”

Although grounded in Jewish sources, Pear stressed that the book was written for a broad audience, describing it as having a “Hollywood version of heaven and hell.” Sources cited in the book range from Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch to Fyodor Dostoevsky and the biblical Book of Lamentations.

Asked by JNS what he hoped younger readers would take away from the book, Pear responded: “To live a life of truth, and all that entails, to be inspired, to be serious, to have clarity and live accordingly.”

Roberts described the work as “humble” and said he deeply appreciated its insight into the human condition.

In a moment of introspection, Roberts challenged attendees to spend “10 seconds” considering what they could do more thoughtfully for the people closest to them.

As the evening concluded, Pear quoted a line often attributed to Winston Churchill about the process of writing a book: “First it is a joy and an adventure. Then it becomes a toy and a pleasure … then a master, then a tyrant. Finally, you become a slave to it, kill the tyrant and put it out to the public.”

Pear concluded with a smile and a wink to readers: “Now it’s your problem.”

Summing up the evening, attendee Jeffrey Rashba said, “It was a privilege and pleasure to hear Rabbi Pear. The ability to mix comedy, thoughtfulness, Torah, and make it all so meaningful is just incredible.”

“The Day the Devil Went on Trial” (April, 2026) is a paperback published by New Song Publishers. In the words of legendary human rights activist Natan Sharansky, it “speaks to the heart and is delivered with joy.”

Jewish Religion and Thought
Sharon Altshul
Sharon Altshul Sharon Altshul
Sharon Altshul is a photojournalist and writer known for her reporting on Israeli society, culture and community development.
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