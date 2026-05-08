Why won’t Jewish stars speak up against antisemitism?

In the aftermath of the horror of Oct. 7, 2023, one of the most discouraging things for embattled American Jews was the relative silence from Hollywood. An industry that was never slow to speak up about all sorts of other causes and filled with Jewish artists seemed curiously unconcerned about the assault on Israel and the subsequent surge of antisemitism.

As JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin says, American Jews were left to wonder why the arts community seemed just as likely to cheer for those attacking Israel as to declare their solidarity with Jewish hostages.

He’s joined in this week’s episode of “Think Twice” by actor, singer and director Jonah Platt, who has dedicated his energies since Oct. 7 to advocating for Jewish solidarity and unity. The son of a successful film producer and philanthropist, he hosts a podcast called “Being Jewish With Jonah Platt.”

Platt points out that most of those Jews who have remained silent were never engaged or committed Jewishly. Nevertheless, he says the failure of those who had often called upon the Jewish community to offer them solidarity on other issues but were then not willing to do so when the Jews needed help after Oct. 7 was noticed. Platt noted that there were people who, in the second week of October, couldn’t put their names on a letter saying free the hostages because they couldn’t get involved. “That, I’ll never understand, and to me, that’s pretty inexcusable,” he says.

But, he adds, no one should be shocked when those Jewish artists who never opened their mouths on behalf of the Jewish people on a good day didn’t suddenly open their mouths on a really terrible day.

Platt says those who run the entertainment business are generally worried about politics becoming part of the conversation about their work. Nevertheless, he notes that there is no “blacklisting” of pro-Israel artists in Hollywood. Those who have spoken up for Israel, like actress Ginnifer Goodwin, who appeared on Platt’s podcast, haven’t suffered in their careers.

Nevertheless, the erasure of Jews from the movies is, he thinks, “an inherited ethos” from the 1930s when the Jewish founders of Hollywood were desperate to assimilate and to avoid the antisemitism of that era.

Another problem is that even many of those artists who don’t hesitate to identify Jewishly define themselves largely by the ideas of social justice and solidarity with others rather than advocating for Jewish causes. In this way, they are uncomfortable about supporting Israel and Israeli victims without also expressing sympathy for Arabs who have suffered as a result of a war their side started.

With respect to how Jewish families can deal with divisions caused by some family members who have taken sides against Israel, Platt says the most important thing is to preserve relationships with loved ones while being honest about those differences. In this, he speaks with experience because his brother, actor Ben Platt, has spoken up on behalf of the Palestinians and against Israel.

As for how the community as a whole should deal with those who oppose Israel’s existence, he takes a very different view. He believes there should be room for questions, as well as debate and criticisms of Israel’s government, especially for young people and others who are not fully educated about the issues. But no one should have to debate whether Jews ought to be connected with Israel.

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