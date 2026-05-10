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Nevada Dem senator calls ADL Jew-hatred report ‘alarming,’ urges bipartisan action

“It is critical that we work across party lines to stop and reverse this dangerous trend,” stated Sen. Jacky Rosen, co-chair of the Senate Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism.

May. 9, 2026
Sen. Jacky Rosen
Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) in 2022. Credit: official photo.
( May 9, 2026 / JNS )

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), co-chair of the Senate Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, called a new Anti-Defamation League report on antisemitic incidents in the United States “alarming and disturbing,” warning of a growing “epidemic of hate” targeting Jewish Americans.

The report found 2025 to have the third most incidents of Jew-hatred of any year since the ADL began such tracking in 1979. It was the year with the most physical assaults against Jews in that span.

“Congress has a responsibility to do everything in its power to address this hatred head-on and meet the urgency of the moment before this type of bigotry becomes normalized,” Rosen stated.

She called for bipartisan efforts to strengthen security at Jewish institutions and expand educational resources.

“It is critical that we work across party lines to stop and reverse this dangerous trend,” she stated.

Rosen reiterated the call for bipartisan cooperation to combat Jew-hatred on Friday, noting that she had met with Jewish student leaders from Hillel of Northern Nevada.

“Antisemitism is on the rise around the country,” she wrote.

She shared a photo with the student leaders. “I’ll always work across party lines to protect our Jewish students from this bigotry,” she stated.

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