Iranian hackers claim breach of Netanyahu chief of staff’s phone

The pro-Iranian hacking group Handala, which recently released sensitive material allegedly taken from the smartphone of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, said Sunday that it had obtained data from the device of Tzachi Braverman, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff and Israel’s ambassador-designate to the U.K.

Overnight, the group hinted that it was in possession of sensitive information about the prime minister, which it said it would publish soon.

“On this day, those who guard the skies may find that the unexpected travels with them, and not every hidden truth remains grounded. And Bibi, it seems you’re carrying some rather interesting souvenirs with you this time,” the group wrote on X, ending the post with “Tik Tok...Tik Tok.”

In a statement published on Sunday morning, the group wrote:

“To every official still clutching the illusion of secrecy You feel it now: the tightening chest, the cold sweat, the gnawing dread. That’s not just fear, it’s the knowledge that every layer of your security, every secret entrusted to Tzachi Braverman, Netanyahu’s Chief of Staff, gatekeeper, and vault of all forbidden truths, is now wide open.”

In response, the Prime Minister’s Office said: “As of now, no breach has been identified. The matter is under review.”

On Wednesday, Bennett’s office confirmed in a statement that his Telegram account was hacked, along with his contact list, photos and chats.

Bennett’s office said that “it appears” that his smartphone was not infiltrated, but access to his Telegram account was.

“The contents of my contact list, as well as many photos and chats—both real and fabricated (including a photo of me alongside [the late Prime Minister David] Ben-Gurion)—were distributed. This material was obtained illegally, and its distribution constitutes a criminal offense,” the statement continued.

Initially, the office said that the phone reportedly compromised by Handala was “not currently in use.” It added that the matter was being handled by the relevant security and cyber authorities.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.