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Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Jan. 27, 2026. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/POOL.
Israel News
Netanyahu: IDF ‘watching from above’ as Persians celebrate new year
Israeli Air Force strikes on the Iranian regime are “meant to enable the brave people of Iran to celebrate the Festival of Fire,” Netanyahu said.
Mar. 18, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel News
Elimination of ‘gangster boss’ Larijani could open opportunity for toppling regime, says Netanyahu
“Larijani is the boss of the Revolutionary Guards, which is the gang of gangsters that effectively runs Iran,” said the Israeli premier.
Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel News
WATCH: Netanyahu visits café to dispel conspiracies about his supposed death
“Do you want to count the number of my fingers?” the Israeli premier joked, referencing claims that his recent press conference was generated by AI.
Mar. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Municipal leaders
Israel News
Municipal chiefs tell Netanyahu to ‘continue to the end’ against Iran
“Residents are showing extraordinary patience and resilience,” heads of local cities and towns relayed to the Israeli prime minister.
Mar. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel News
Netanyahu: We’re breaking the regime’s bones, and there’s more to come
“If we succeed together with the Iranian people, we will bring about a permanent end” to the hostility between the two nations, the premier stated.
Mar. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Sargento de primera clase Maher Khatar, de las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel, quien murió combatiendo terroristas de Hezbolá en el sur del Líbano. Crédito: FDI.
Israel News
Netanyahu mourns death of Druze IDF fighter KIA in Southern Lebanon
Sgt. 1st Class Maher Khatar, “a brave fighter from the Druze community, served as an example and inspiration to the youth of Majdal Shams,” the prime minister said.
Mar. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump Netanyahu
Israel News
Trump: End of Iran war to be decided jointly with Netanyahu
“I’ll make a decision at the right time, but everything’s going to be taken into account,” he said.
Mar. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Jan. 27, 2026. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/POOL.
Israel News
Netanyahu: IDF has ‘many surprises’ in store for Islamic Republic
“With each passing day, we’re peeling away more and more of the Iranian regime’s capabilities,” said the premier.
Mar. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits an Israeli Air Force base in southern Israel, March 5, 2026. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu hails ‘historic’ cooperation with US in war against Iran
“The achievements are great, but much work lies ahead,” the PM said.
Mar. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump, Netanyahu
Israel News
Trump: Herzog ‘disgrace’ for not pardoning Netanyahu ‘today’
The U.S. president tells Channel 12 News the Israeli prime minister should be able to focus solely on the war with Iran.
Mar. 6, 2026
Steve Linde
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media about the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran, Feb. 28, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Israel News
Netanyahu tells Iranians: ‘Do not miss opportunity’ for regime change
“With God’s help, the roar of the lion of our soldiers, our pilots and our citizens will be heard throughout the world,” PM said.
Mar. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli and American F-35 fighter jets during a joint training exercise. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
Senior Contributor
Netanyahu on Iran strikes: ‘We will ensure the eternity of Israel’
“This murderous terrorist regime must not arm itself with nuclear weapons that would allow it to threaten all of humanity,” he said.
Feb. 28, 2026
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OPINION
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributor
Ali Larijani’s elimination signals a potential turning point in Iran
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributor
Netanyahu’s long road to confronting Iran
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributor
When terrorist ideology meets a nation that refuses to break
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributor
Iran’s silence is not defeat, and Trump knows it
Fiamma Nirenstein
Mitchell Bard
Featured Columnist
Netanyahu can’t escape responsibility for Oct. 7
Mitchell Bard
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Who has the right to judge Netanyahu for the events of Oct. 7?
Jonathan S. Tobin
Senior Contributing Editor
Netanyahu deserves exoneration, not a pardon
Ruthie Blum
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