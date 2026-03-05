Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Air Force strikes on the Iranian regime are “meant to enable the brave people of Iran to celebrate the Festival of Fire,” Netanyahu said.
“Larijani is the boss of the Revolutionary Guards, which is the gang of gangsters that effectively runs Iran,” said the Israeli premier.
“Do you want to count the number of my fingers?” the Israeli premier joked, referencing claims that his recent press conference was generated by AI.
“Residents are showing extraordinary patience and resilience,” heads of local cities and towns relayed to the Israeli prime minister.
“If we succeed together with the Iranian people, we will bring about a permanent end” to the hostility between the two nations, the premier stated.
Sgt. 1st Class Maher Khatar, “a brave fighter from the Druze community, served as an example and inspiration to the youth of Majdal Shams,” the prime minister said.
“I’ll make a decision at the right time, but everything’s going to be taken into account,” he said.
“With each passing day, we’re peeling away more and more of the Iranian regime’s capabilities,” said the premier.
“The achievements are great, but much work lies ahead,” the PM said.
The U.S. president tells Channel 12 News the Israeli prime minister should be able to focus solely on the war with Iran.
“With God’s help, the roar of the lion of our soldiers, our pilots and our citizens will be heard throughout the world,” PM said.
“This murderous terrorist regime must not arm itself with nuclear weapons that would allow it to threaten all of humanity,” he said.
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