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Iranian UAV hits building housing Israeli embassy in UAE

The Islamic regime has carried out assaults against several Gulf states.

Mar. 2, 2026
JNS Staff

Iranian UAV hits building housing Israeli embassy in UAE

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Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 27, 2013. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 27, 2013. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Debris from a downed Iranian drone on Sunday hit the Etihad Towers complex in Abu Dhabi, which houses the Israeli Embassy and several other diplomatic missions, injuring a woman and a child, the Israeli Kan News broadcaster reported.

Tehran on Saturday launched what it described as a military response against American targets across the Middle East following the start of the joint U.S.-Israeli campaign against the Islamic Republic.

As part of the conflict, the Islamic regime has also carried out assaults against several Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

According to a statement by Abu Dhabi’s Defense Ministry earlier on Sunday, its air defenses have so far detected 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 drones, the majority of which were shot down.

The attacks killed three people—Pakistani, Nepalese and Bangladeshi nationals—and left 58 others of 15 different nationalities, including Iranians, with minor injuries, according to the UAE’s statement.

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