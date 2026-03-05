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Abraham Accords

The U.S. embassy headquarters in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 3, 2026. Photo by Ryan Lim/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israeli MFA evacuates staff from UAE over ‘concrete’ threats
The rescue mission came “at the request of security authorities,” Jerusalem stated.
Mar. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 27, 2013. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Iranian UAV hits building housing Israeli embassy in UAE
The Islamic regime has carried out assaults against several Gulf states.
Mar. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meet on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference, Feb. 14, 2026. Source: @KSAmofaEN/X.
Israel News
Saudi FM, US antisemitism envoy meet in Munich
Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun called the talks on the sidelines of an annual international security conference enjoyable and productive.
Feb. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
FDA
Israel News
House passes funding bill establishing FDA office in Abraham Accords region
“The Abraham Accords countries offer stable, capable partners who align with our long-term security and economic interests,” stated Heather Johnston, of the U.S.-Israel Education Association.
Feb. 4, 2026
Saudi security personnel take part in a military parade as pilgrims arrive for the annual Hajj in Mecca on June 10, 2024. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Shifting regional dynamics stall Saudi-Israeli normalization
Jerusalem should be “pragmatic and not give more on normalization than what it’s worth,” says Mideast expert Efraim Inbar.
Feb. 1, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman walks to his seat after speaking at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Nov. 19, 2025. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Netanyahu cautions Saudis on path to peace with Israel
The premier said Jerusalem is tracking Saudi shifts, calling on Riyadh and other states seeking normalization not to align with forces opposed to peace and the Jewish state’s legitimacy.
Jan. 28, 2026
Joshua Marks
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, left, and Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev speak at a joint press conference in Astana, Kazakhstan, Jan. 27, 2026. Photo by Shalev Mann.
Israel News
Sa’ar hails Kazakhstan’s entry to Abraham Accords
In Astana, Israel’s top diplomat calls the Central Asian country’s move “bold and moral,” praising its tradition of tolerance and interfaith dialogue.
Jan. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
The particle accelerator building at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot on Jan. 10, 2020. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli AI model can predict diabetes years in advance
Jan. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar meets with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Jan. 26, 2026, during talks aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in energy, defense, water, agriculture and tourism. Source: @gidonsaar/X.
Israel News
Israeli FM meets Azerbaijani president in Baku
Gideon Sa’ar praised Ilham Aliyev as a “visionary leader” during a visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties.
Jan. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks during a joint press conference alongside his Paraguayan counterpart Rubén Ramírez Lezcano (out of frame) at the Foreign Ministry in Asunción on Nov. 24, 2025. Photo by Daniel Duarte/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israeli FM heads to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan with business delegation
Gideon Sa’ar will meet with the presidents of both countries, as well as leaders of the Jewish communities.
Jan. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi holds a press conference in Paris on June 23, 2025. Photo by Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Pahlavi’s vision for ‘free Iran': Israel recognition, no nukes
The exiled crown prince outlined a post-Islamist, pro-Western future for the country.
Jan. 15, 2026
Joshua Marks
Members of the Moroccan royal armed forces (FAR) take part in the joint US military exercise "African Lion" in the Tan-Tan region in southwestern Morocco on May 31, 2024. Photo by Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel, Morocco deepen 2026 defense ties
The two countries signed a joint military work plan in Tel Aviv, marking five years since Abraham Accords-era renewed diplomatic relations.
Jan. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
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OPINION
Jake Rosen
Opinion
The potential of a new Middle East
Jake Rosen
Mordechai Ben Avraham
Opinion
The ‘Donroe Doctrine’ and the Abraham Accords: Reclaiming sacred neighborhoods
Rabbi Mordechai Ben Avraham
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher
Opinion
How Sudan’s civil war halted the Abraham Accords
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher
Jason Shvili
Opinion
To win normalization with Israel, Saudis must learn the art of the deal
Jason Shvili
Amine Ayoub
Opinion
Strong US-Israel cooperation will keep Hamas in check
Amine Ayoub
Shoshana Bryen
Opinion
Regrets on the global stage as countries rethink bans on Israel
Shoshana Bryen
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributor
Forget the old clichés
Fiamma Nirenstein
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