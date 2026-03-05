Abraham Accords
The rescue mission came “at the request of security authorities,” Jerusalem stated.
The Islamic regime has carried out assaults against several Gulf states.
Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun called the talks on the sidelines of an annual international security conference enjoyable and productive.
“The Abraham Accords countries offer stable, capable partners who align with our long-term security and economic interests,” stated Heather Johnston, of the U.S.-Israel Education Association.
Jerusalem should be “pragmatic and not give more on normalization than what it’s worth,” says Mideast expert Efraim Inbar.
The premier said Jerusalem is tracking Saudi shifts, calling on Riyadh and other states seeking normalization not to align with forces opposed to peace and the Jewish state’s legitimacy.
In Astana, Israel’s top diplomat calls the Central Asian country’s move “bold and moral,” praising its tradition of tolerance and interfaith dialogue.
Gideon Sa’ar praised Ilham Aliyev as a “visionary leader” during a visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties.
Gideon Sa’ar will meet with the presidents of both countries, as well as leaders of the Jewish communities.
The exiled crown prince outlined a post-Islamist, pro-Western future for the country.
The two countries signed a joint military work plan in Tel Aviv, marking five years since Abraham Accords-era renewed diplomatic relations.
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