More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases proof of life of hostage Rom Braslavski

Rom, 21, who was abducted from the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, 2023, addressed U.S. President Donald Trump, reminding him of his promise to bring all the hostages home.

Apr. 17, 2025
Noam Dvir
Rom Braslavski
Rom Braslavski, 19. Credit: Courtesy of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group on Wednesday released a proof-of-life video of Israeli hostage Rom Braslavski, who has been held captive by the terrorist organization since Oct. 7, 2023.

In the video, the 21-year-old Braslavski addresses the Israeli government, pleading to be returned home. He also makes a direct appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump, specifically reminding the president of his promise to bring all the hostages home.

The video marks the first recorded proof of life from Rom in the 558 days since his capture. The off-duty soldier, a resident of Jerusalem, was abducted from the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im, where he was working as a security guard.

Braslavski’s cousin, Adam Hajj, told Israel’s Kan broadcaster a day after Braslavki’s birthday in December that “he stayed behind to save people” at the festival during the Hamas-led terrorist assault.

Although his face was blurred in the released footage, he can be identified by certain distinguishing features.

“We need to do everything possible,” Rom’s mother, Tami Braslavski, said after seeing the video. “They want to drive them crazy there. I want my son and all the hostages home!”

“I don’t even recognize my son. He has aged 10 years. This isn’t my Rom. He’s tough, and he looks terrible. If they broke Rom, they’ll break everyone,” she added.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
Noam Dvir
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin