Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases proof of life of hostage Rom Braslavski

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group on Wednesday released a proof-of-life video of Israeli hostage Rom Braslavski, who has been held captive by the terrorist organization since Oct. 7, 2023.

In the video, the 21-year-old Braslavski addresses the Israeli government, pleading to be returned home. He also makes a direct appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump, specifically reminding the president of his promise to bring all the hostages home.

The video marks the first recorded proof of life from Rom in the 558 days since his capture. The off-duty soldier, a resident of Jerusalem, was abducted from the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im, where he was working as a security guard.

Braslavski’s cousin, Adam Hajj, told Israel’s Kan broadcaster a day after Braslavki’s birthday in December that “he stayed behind to save people” at the festival during the Hamas-led terrorist assault.

Although his face was blurred in the released footage, he can be identified by certain distinguishing features.

“We need to do everything possible,” Rom’s mother, Tami Braslavski, said after seeing the video. “They want to drive them crazy there. I want my son and all the hostages home!”

“I don’t even recognize my son. He has aged 10 years. This isn’t my Rom. He’s tough, and he looks terrible. If they broke Rom, they’ll break everyone,” she added.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.