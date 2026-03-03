Israel OKs immediate financial assistance for residents of war-damaged property

The Israeli government approved on Sunday an initial emergency assistance budget to local authorities for the benefit of residents whose homes were damaged during the war with Iran.

The Prime Minister’s Office, the Finance Ministry and the Interior Ministry said in a joint statement that the budget is an addition to the existing support framework, which includes funding for local authorities and the activities of the Tax Authority’s Compensation Fund for the direct handling of war damage claims.

The immediate financial assistance consists of a one-time payment of 1,500 shekels (~$480) to local authorities to assist the expenses of each person who resided in the affected property and a one-time payment of 500 shekels (~$160) for each person who resided in the affected property to cover immediate expenses.

The assistance is granted for every resident whose home was damaged and deemed unfit for habitation, the government statement read.

The responsibility for evacuation lies with the local authority and the Property Tax Division of the Tax Authority.

According to the Finance Ministry, 350 people have been evacuated from their homes across the country and 1,000 claims of damage have been registered since start of fighting.

In a separate emergency measure, the Israeli government has reactivated the Government Emergency Portal that provides information about essential services in one place and is accessible on any device.

The “complex reality” on the civilian front prompted the government to work in tandem with the National Emergency Authority and local authorities to ensure the public has access to reliable, up-to-date, and accessible information to assist with daily conduct throughout the war, the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Digital Directorate and the National Emergency Authority said in a joint statement on Saturday.

The portal is a website that centralizes all the information and services required by the public during an emergency. It was originally launched during “Operation Rising Lion” in June.

It provides official updates and public guidelines, the operational status of essential sectors, a map of essential services, guides for exercising rights and accessing government services, information on health and welfare services, and links to government digital services.

The portal also provides information for those whose homes were damaged during the war, providing all the relevant information on how to receive assistance, including links and phone numbers.

The portal can be accessed in the following link:

Government Emergency Portal

The website for those whose property was impacted:

Organizing Anew