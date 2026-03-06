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News   Israel News

Israel warns citizens abroad to be alert

The National Security Council urges Israelis overseas to exercise heightened vigilance following attacks and threats linked to “Operation Roaring Lion.”

Mar. 6, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel warns citizens abroad to be alert

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Chabad Lubavitch of Beijing. Credit: Courtesy.
Chabad Lubavitch of Beijing. Credit: Courtesy.

Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) on Thursday warned Israelis traveling or living abroad to increase their vigilance and follow strict safety precautions amid growing threats from Iranian security agencies and terrorist elements worldwide.

The advisory comes as Israel continues “Operation Roaring Lion” against Iran, which officials say has triggered a surge in attempts to target Israeli and Jewish interests overseas.

“In light of serious concerns that terrorist elements are operating with the aim of harming Israelis abroad, the National Security Council urges Israelis overseas to maintain increased vigilance and adhere to safety precautions,” the NSC said in a statement shared by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X.

According to the National Security Council, intelligence assessments indicate a rise in motivation and operational activity by Iranian security agencies targeting Israeli and Jewish sites around the world. Officials also warned of ongoing Iranian kinetic attacks in regional countries bordering Iran, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Jordan.

“There is growing concern regarding attacks on Israeli targets, with particular emphasis on these arenas,” the statement said.

Israeli authorities noted that several attempted terrorist attacks against Israelis abroad have been thwarted in recent days. In the United States, a gunman opened fire on March 1 in an entertainment district in Austin, Texas, following the U.S. strikes on Iran.

In Canada, shots were fired at Jewish targets in Toronto on March 3, with the perpetrator still at large.

The council urged Israelis abroad to adopt heightened security measures, including concealing Jewish and Israeli identifiers in public spaces and avoiding visits to locations associated with Israeli or Jewish communities, such as synagogues and Chabad houses.

Travelers were also advised not to share real-time travel information on social media, including hotel details, personal plans or location updates.

The NSC recommended avoiding transit flights through the United Arab Emirates until further notice, although the existing Level 3 travel warning for the country—indicating a moderate threat—remains unchanged.

Israelis were advised to avoid areas known to be hostile toward Israelis and Jews, particularly certain neighborhoods or markets in regions where anti-Israel sentiment is high.

The council called on travelers to remain alert for suspicious objects or individuals when visiting locations connected to Israeli or Jewish communities and to report any threats or incidents to local law enforcement immediately.

For questions related to terrorism-related travel alerts, the NSC said Israelis can contact its hotline at +972-2-6667444. The Foreign Ministry’s 24-hour emergency hotline is available at +972-2-5303155 or via WhatsApp at +972-50-5073969.

Iran Diaspora Jewry Defense and Security Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
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