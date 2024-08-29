Israel weighs shutting down multi-million-dollar ‘Sky Dew’ project

Israeli defense officials are reevaluating the future of the military’s Sky Dew project, a high-altitude balloon system designed for aerial threat detection, following a series of setbacks including weather damage and an attack by the Hezbollah terror group.

Developed as a joint venture between Israel and the United States, the system integrates an aerial platform from American firm TCOM with an advanced radar system created by ELTA Systems, an Israel Aerospace Industries subsidiary. It was designed to augment the Israeli Air Force’s detection and air defense capabilities, and its deployment for detecting advanced threats in northern Israel was announced with fanfare in November 2021.

At the time, officials touted the completion of a years-long development process, describing the aerial platform as “one of the largest of its kind globally.” The system was hailed as a critical asset for identifying and providing early warning of sophisticated threats.

During a March 2022 ceremony marking the IAF’s acquisition of the system, then-Defense Minister Benny Gantz declared, “This new system reinforces Israel’s defensive shield against both long-range and proximate aerial threats developed by our adversaries.” He emphasized that the balloon, as part of a multi-tiered defense strategy, would “maintain Israel’s regional edge and ensure the operational flexibility crucial for safeguarding our security.”

The IDF and Defense Ministry officially launched the Sky Dew unit in March 2022, staffing it with both career soldiers and conscripts.

Military statements at the time promised that the high-altitude balloon would provide extensive radar coverage, capable of detecting “advanced threats from multiple directions.” However, these lofty ambitions were grounded when it came to light in May 2023 that severe weather had rendered the system inoperable months earlier.

After a protracted repair process, the balloon was redeployed in January to support detection efforts, though it had not yet achieved full operational status.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s February 2024 visit to the Sky Dew base in northern Israel, where he reportedly “observed the aerial control capabilities for detecting various threats,” seemed to signal progress. Yet this optimism was short-lived. On May 16, Hezbollah successfully targeted the system with a drone launched from Lebanese territory.

In light of these repeated setbacks, defense officials are now seriously considering terminating the project. The vulnerability of the system, its high costs, and the excessive time required for repairs have all factored into this revaluation of a program that has already consumed millions in defense spending.

When reached for comment, representatives from the IDF and Defense Ministry stated, “We are currently reviewing the project’s future. Our decision will reflect the evolving security landscape and incorporate lessons learned from recent conflicts.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.