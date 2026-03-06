Israeli envoy to US: Iran showing ‘signs of panic’ as war enters new phase

“We are moving into the next phase of our operation, and the Iranian regime is starting to show signs of panic,” Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter wrote in a post on X Friday.

We are moving into the next phase of our operation, and the Iranian regime is starting to show signs of panic.



Follow for more updates on operation #RoaringLion 🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/feznAQPzQ9 — Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter (@yechielleiter) March 6, 2026

Although Leiter did not elaborate on what he meant by the “signs of panic,” Israeli officials say such indications could include the relocation of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders, heightened internal security measures and the rapid movement of Iranian missile and air-defense systems following Israeli and allied strikes.

Israel and the United States launched a joint preemptive military operation against the Islamic Republic on Feb. 28, triggering Iranian missile retaliation on Israel and Arab states. The Israeli operation is dubbed “Roaring Lion,” while the American one is named “Epic Fury.”

The next phase of “Operation Roaring Lion” is expected to focus on expanding Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran’s strategic military infrastructure, including missile launch systems, Revolutionary Guard facilities and elements of the country’s nuclear program, according to Israeli security officials.

The U.S.-Israeli campaign is also aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to project power through regional proxies and to threaten Israel and Western interests.