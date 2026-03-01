More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli jets dropped 1,200-plus munitions on first day of war

“Every element of the Iranian regime” was a target, said Israel’s defense minister.

Mar. 1, 2026
JNS Staff

Israeli jets dropped 1,200-plus munitions on first day of war

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
An Israeli Air Force fighter pilot during "Operation Roaring Lion" against the Islamic Republic, Feb. 28, 2026. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
An Israeli Air Force fighter pilot during “Operation Roaring Lion” against the Islamic Republic, Feb. 28, 2026. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets dropped over 1,200 munitions on Iranian regime targets in the first 24 hours of “Operation Roaring Lion,” the Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday morning.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday night that “every element of the Iranian regime” was a target, as the IAF continued to hit the Islamic Republic following the joint Israeli-U.S. military operation that eliminated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hours earlier.

“This morning, together with the United States and in full coordination with it, the State of Israel launched Operation ‘Roaring Lion’ against targets in Iran—in order to remove an immediate threat to Israel’s security and to the stability of the region and the world,” he said.

Israel “did not wait for the moment when the threat would materialize,” he continued. “We acted to prevent an extremist and murderous regime from possessing capabilities that endanger Israel and the entire world.”

Katz emphasized that “this is not a war against the Iranian people,” adding: “Our struggle is against the ayatollah regime—a regime that spreads terror, destabilizes the region, and oppresses its own citizens.”

“The Iranian regime has worked for years to obtain nuclear weapons and to build a missile array intended to strike Israel and threaten the free world,” said the defense minister, vowing “not to allow this.”

“Now, the Iranian people stand before a historic opportunity, for the first time in 47 years, to free themselves from oppressive rule,” he added.

“With the help of the Rock of Israel and the Israel Defense Forces—we’ll prevail! Am Yisrael Chai,” Katz concluded.

The Israeli military launched preemptive airstrikes against the Islamic regime on Saturday morning to neutralize the threat it posed to the Jewish state, according to an earlier statement issued by Katz.

Tehran subsequently fired many dozens of ballistic missiles into the Jewish state’s territory, killing one and wounding several, with sirens continuing to blare across the country on Sunday morning.

In a statement posted to Truth Social announcing the start of “major combat operations” against the Islamic regime, U.S. President Donald Trump said that his objective was “to defend the American people” by neutralizing the “imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people.” Its “menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas and our allies throughout the world,” wrote the president on Truth Social.

Iran IDF Defense and Security Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Netanyahu, Mladenov
Israel News
Gaza high rep says mediators agreed to ‘framework’ for rebuilding Gaza
“It requires one clear choice: full decommissioning by Hamas and every armed group, with no exceptions and no carve-outs,” said Nickolay Mladenov stated.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
https://newsmedia.tasnimnews.ir/Tasnim/Uploaded/Image/1402/02/26/1402022609510427827584284.jpg
World News
Iran strikes near Baghdad, threatens escalation
Regime media reports drone attack near airport as Tehran hints at widening campaign across Gulf.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Two F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Mediterranean Sea, in support of "Operation Epic Fury" on March 3, 2026. Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Adm. Brad Cooper: ‘Iran’s combat capability is in steady decline’
With air supremacy and the use of bunker-busting bombs on underground facilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the CENTCOM chief laid out the scale of the battering inflicted on the Islamic Republic.
Mar. 22, 2026
Dudi Kogan
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
IAF F-35 stealth fighter aircraft
Israel News
IDF kills senior Hamas moneyman in Lebanon
Walid Muhammad Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Lebanon and “additional countries.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz makes an announcement regarding Hezbollah, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Israel News
Israel orders all Litani River bridges destroyed to hem in Hezbollah
The IDF also will speed up the destruction of southern Lebanese homes exploited by the terror group.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips