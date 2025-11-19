More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Palestinian textbooks still glorify attacks against Israel, violating EU accord

A new report finds that “virulent antisemitism, the glorification of jihad and incitement to violence remain deeply embedded across all grades of Palestinian Authority textbooks.”

Etgar Lefkovits
Palestinian children’s textbooks incite against Jews and Israel. Credit: IMPACT-se.
Palestinian children’s textbooks incite against Jews and Israel. Credit: IMPACT-se.
(Nov. 19, 2025 / JNS)

Palestinian textbooks remain filled with incitement against Jews and are rife with antisemitism and the promotion of martyrdom, in violation of past pledges of reform made to the European Union, a new study released Wednesday found.

The review of the Palestinian Authority’s 2025-2026 national school curriculum by the London-based IMPACT-se research institute finds that the schoolbooks remain unchanged from previous years in violation of an E.U. accord signed last year for continued funding.

The study of some 290 Palestinian textbooks and 71 teacher guides used to teach 1.3 million pupils finds that antisemitism remains a “central feature” of the curriculum, with Jews depicted as deceitful, manipulative or inherently corrupt enemies of Islam.

A 7th-grade teacher guide cited in the report describes Israelis bashing Palestinian children’s heads in front of their mothers and mutilating women for jewelry while instructing students to visually recreate the events with drawings.

Violence and terrorism are directly glorified, the review found, with Palestinians who killed Israelis lauded as “martyrs” and role models for youth.

A grade 12 textbook includes a poem urging students to return to Israeli cities, using emotive verse reminiscent of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel.

Even first-grade children learn the Arabic word for “martyr” as one of their very first spelling terms.

The study also found that the State of Israel has been erased from both maps and texts, its existence described as “incompatible with justice,” while Israelis are routinely dehumanized.

“Even science, math and grammar exercises used in the curriculum are designed to normalize violence and promote dehumanization,” the report states.

Last year, the Ramallah-based P.A. signed an agreement with the E.U.—its largest international funder—to remove such hate-filled content from its curriculum, while the U.S. administration has long made similar requests as well.

“This comprehensive report exposes a stark and disturbing reality: virulent antisemitism, the glorification of jihad and incitement to violence remain deeply embedded across all grades of Palestinian Authority textbooks,” said Marcus Sheff, CEO of IMPACT-se.

“The obvious conclusion of this report is that barring long-overdue, deep and sustained intervention by the international community, then systematic indoctrination of Palestinians via extremist education is here to stay,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Foreign Ministry on Wednesday reiterated that the Palestinian Authority is continuing its longstanding policy of funding the families of Palestinian terrorists who kill Israelis — known as ‘pay for slay’ — which has become a point of contention with various European countries.

”The Palestinian Authority has a policy of paying terrorists who kill Israelis,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry posted on X. “This…policy is fundamentally an encouragement of terror. This morally corrupt behavior must end.”

Education European Union Defense and Security
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) speaks to reporters as he leaves the Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Fetterman calls Platner ‘ghoul’ for ‘cheering on Hamas’
“We’re old enough to remember that if somebody had a Nazi tattoo, they’re a Nazi sympathizer,” the Pennsylvania Democrat said.
June 2, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Bessent
U.S. News
US sanctions Iranian digital asset exchanges
“The regime has chosen to co-opt digital technologies for its own corrupt agenda, including evading sanctions and transferring wealth out of the country,” the U.S. treasury secretary stated.
June 2, 2026
Lance Dunlop
U.S. News
Decades after serving as IDF paratrooper, Alaska doctor intends to move ‘home’
“Once I landed in Israel, there was no going back,” Dr. Lance Dunlop told JNS. “I knew that I belonged.”
June 2, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Crime Scene of Attack on Jews in Boulder, Colorado
U.S. News
Student group, banned from University of Colorado, calls for convicted antisemitic fire bomber to be released
The group praised Mohamed Sabry Soliman, who killed Karen Diamond and injured 28 others in an attack in Boulder last year.
June 2, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Boulder County Courthouse
U.S. News
Boulder Jewish Festival to return under heightened security one year after fatal antisemitic attack
Organizers of the festival said there will be “proactive and precautionary” security for the event, as county officials encouraged the community to attend an unveiling of a memorial stone marker.
June 2, 2026
Gavel, Court
U.S. News
Federal judge reviewing suit by Emory prof accused of aiding genocide for being part of Israeli military
“We expect a decision in the coming months,” an attorney working with the scholar told JNS. “The case is now at an inflection point.”
June 2, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) observes a merchant vessel while on patrol enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran, May 4, 2026. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
JNS TV / Straight Up
The hidden calculations behind Trump’s Iran delay
Jun. 1, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Keep the fire lit
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Israel is right to defend its Gaza blockade
Moshe Phillips