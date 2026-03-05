European Union
Israel accuses Australia of letting Jew-hatred fester, some leaders offer condolences without naming antisemitism.
European Union representatives confronted P.A. officials with evidence they continue to transfer funds to terrorists.
“The Pandora’s box of antisemitism has been opened,” Hanna Veiler, president of the European Union of Jewish Students, told JNS ahead of a conference on academic antisemitism at the European Parliament.
JNS sat down with János Bóka, Hungary’s minister for European affairs and its prime ministerial envoy to combat antisemitism, to talk about where Europe has gone wrong on Israel and Jews.
“Our financial support is linked to the P.A. reform agenda,” said the European commissioner for the Mediterranean.
“In a fast changing Middle East, the European Union should work with Israel as a partner and not by slogans.”
A new report finds that “virulent antisemitism, the glorification of jihad and incitement to violence remain deeply embedded across all grades of Palestinian Authority textbooks.”
“Any reliance by Europol on accusations made by a terror-linked NGO propaganda front undermines Europol’s credibility in terms of law enforcement,” said NGO Monitor President Gerald Steinberg.
E.U.’s two civilian missions in Gaza focus on border assistance and supporting the P.A.’s policing and justice reforms.
The arrival of the master’s students, from 14 countries, underscore “Israel’s growing role as a global hub for brain and data science research.”
In rebuilding the enclave, we “should not repeat the failures of the past,” the 22 parliament members wrote to the president of the European Commission.
While the Israel-Hamas ceasefire has “changed the context,” the sanctions threat will not be rescinded until there is “real and sustained change on the ground,” said the EU’s foreign affairs chief.
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