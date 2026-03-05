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European Union

Armed police work at the scene after a shooting attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Dec. 14, 2025. Photo by Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
World leaders react to deadly Chanukah attack in Sydney
Israel accuses Australia of letting Jew-hatred fester, some leaders offer condolences without naming antisemitism.
Dec. 14, 2025
Canaan Lidor
Emmanuel Macron And Mahmoud Abbas
Israel News
Palestinian Authority continues terror payments despite promises to EU
European Union representatives confronted P.A. officials with evidence they continue to transfer funds to terrorists.
Dec. 5, 2025
Nissan Shtrauchler and Shachar Kleiman
At the British Parliament in London are, from left, U.K. Special Envoy for Post-Holocaust Issues Lord Pickels, Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein, adviser to the U.K. Board of Trade Lord Hannan, MK Sharren Haskel, Lord Polak and Israel Allies Foundation Europe Director Leo van Doesburg, May 7, 2024. Credit: Courtesy.
Antisemitism
‘Antisemitism in Europe will take on more radical forms’
“The Pandora’s box of antisemitism has been opened,” Hanna Veiler, president of the European Union of Jewish Students, told JNS ahead of a conference on academic antisemitism at the European Parliament.
Dec. 3, 2025
Etgar Lefkovits
János Bóka during the General Affairs Council the meeting of European affairs ministers in the European Council an institution of the European Union in Brussels in Belgium on Dec. 17, 2024. (Photo by Martin Bertrand / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP)
U.S. News
‘Wrong from the very beginning,’ Hungarian minister says of EU Israel policy
JNS sat down with János Bóka, Hungary’s minister for European affairs and its prime ministerial envoy to combat antisemitism, to talk about where Europe has gone wrong on Israel and Jews.
Nov. 26, 2025
Andrew Bernard
Mahmoud Abbas
World News
EU nations pledge $92 million for Palestinian Authority
“Our financial support is linked to the P.A. reform agenda,” said the European commissioner for the Mediterranean.
Nov. 24, 2025
JNS Staff
Tomas Sandell, Founding Director of the European Coalition for Israel, MEP Hildegard Bentele and Israel's Ambassador to the EU and NATO, Avi Nir-Feldklein. Picture from Andy Vermaut.
Israel News
‘EU underestimates the traumatism and determination of Israelis’
“In a fast changing Middle East, the European Union should work with Israel as a partner and not by slogans.”
Nov. 22, 2025
Yossi Lempkowicz
Palestinian children’s textbooks incite against Jews and Israel. Credit: IMPACT-se.
Israel News
Palestinian textbooks still glorify attacks against Israel, violating EU accord
A new report finds that “virulent antisemitism, the glorification of jihad and incitement to violence remain deeply embedded across all grades of Palestinian Authority textbooks.”
Nov. 19, 2025
Etgar Lefkovits
Europol HQ, The Hague
Israel News
Europol ‘in contact’ with anti-Israel lawfare outfit HRF
“Any reliance by Europol on accusations made by a terror-linked NGO propaganda front undermines Europol’s credibility in terms of law enforcement,” said NGO Monitor President Gerald Steinberg.
Nov. 18, 2025
Canaan Lidor
Palestinian Authority police officers on duty during a visit by P.A. head Mahmoud Abbas to Jenin on July 12, 2023. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Israel News
EU plan would train 3,000 Palestinian police officers for Gaza
E.U.’s two civilian missions in Gaza focus on border assistance and supporting the P.A.’s policing and justice reforms.
Nov. 17, 2025
Yossi Lempkowicz
Twenty-four international neuroscience students pose on an Israeli beach ahead of the start of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Program at Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan, October 2025. Photo by Alon Korngreen/Bar Ilan University.
Israel News
24 to study the intersection of neuroscience and data science at Bar-Ilan
The arrival of the master’s students, from 14 countries, underscore “Israel’s growing role as a global hub for brain and data science research.”
Oct. 24, 2025
JNS Staff
The European Parliament plenary session for International Holocaust Remembrance Day, January 2024. Credit: European Jewish Press.
Israel News
EU lawmakers urge Brussels to keep UNRWA out of Gaza
In rebuilding the enclave, we “should not repeat the failures of the past,” the 22 parliament members wrote to the president of the European Commission.
Oct. 23, 2025
High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affars and Security Policy Kaja Kallas attends the European Council meeting on June 26, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images.
Israel News
Despite ceasefire, EU’s proposed Israel sanctions not off the table
While the Israel-Hamas ceasefire has “changed the context,” the sanctions threat will not be rescinded until there is “real and sustained change on the ground,” said the EU’s foreign affairs chief.
Oct. 21, 2025
Yossi Lempkowicz
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OPINION
Ronen Itsik
Opinion
International recognition of Palestine: Is history repeating itself?
Ronen Itsik
Uzay Bulut
Opinion
New India-Mideast-Europe corridor represents a connective boon for Israel
Uzay Bulut
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Facts on the ground: Confronting the hypocrisy of the European Union
Stephen M. Flatow
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributor
Europe’s Pavlovian response to Israel plays into Hamas’s hands
Fiamma Nirenstein
David F. Siegel
Opinion
The fractured axis of authoritarianism
David F. Siegel
Opinion
Missing: The EU’s moral compass
Joseph Puder
Ben Cohen
Featured Columnist
German support for Israel is fading
Ben Cohen
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