More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Tom Cotton blasts ICC for Israel probe

“Any attempt by kangaroo court prosecutor Karim Khan to threaten the U.S. or our allies should be seen as an act of aggression,” Sen. Tom Cotton.

Nov. 11, 2024
Ariel Kahana
Netanyahu Cotton
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.

Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton issued a statement on Sunday night condemning the International Criminal Court‘s warning regarding possible arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“The International Criminal Court has no jurisdiction in Israel and its illegal pursuit of Israeli officials is built on a lie,” the lawmaker said. “Any attempt by kangaroo court prosecutor Karim Khan to threaten the United States or our allies should be seen as an act of aggression and face swift retaliation.”

Cotton stressed that “a bipartisan majority in the House [of Representatives] has passed a bill to sanction Karim Khan and anyone else involved in any U.S., Israeli or other allied citizen being wrongfully targeted by the ICC. [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer should immediately bring this up for a vote in the Senate.”

In September, Khan presented the judges’ panel with a request to rule on warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, who was subsequently killed by the IDF during the fighting in Gaza. Khan withdrew the arrest warrant request for Sinwar and for his predecessor as Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran in July.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

U.S.-Israel Relations Benjamin Netanyahu Legal Affairs
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
EXPLORE JNS
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin