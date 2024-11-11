Tom Cotton blasts ICC for Israel probe

Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton issued a statement on Sunday night condemning the International Criminal Court‘s warning regarding possible arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

My statement on the ICC’s continued threats against Israeli officials. pic.twitter.com/4sleb9P14S — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 10, 2024

“The International Criminal Court has no jurisdiction in Israel and its illegal pursuit of Israeli officials is built on a lie,” the lawmaker said. “Any attempt by kangaroo court prosecutor Karim Khan to threaten the United States or our allies should be seen as an act of aggression and face swift retaliation.”

Cotton stressed that “a bipartisan majority in the House [of Representatives] has passed a bill to sanction Karim Khan and anyone else involved in any U.S., Israeli or other allied citizen being wrongfully targeted by the ICC. [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer should immediately bring this up for a vote in the Senate.”

In September, Khan presented the judges’ panel with a request to rule on warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, who was subsequently killed by the IDF during the fighting in Gaza. Khan withdrew the arrest warrant request for Sinwar and for his predecessor as Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran in July.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.