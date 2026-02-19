More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Trump says Hamas likely to disarm, warns ‘harsh’ response if it refuses

The president spoke at the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace in Washington, D.C.

JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump attends the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., Feb. 19, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. President Donald Trump attends the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., Feb. 19, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
(Feb. 19, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes Hamas will lay down its weapons under his Gaza peace plan, warning the terrorist organization will be “very harshly met” if they refuse to disarm.

“The war in Gaza is over,” Trump stated, addressing members of his Board of Peace during the body’s inaugural meeting on Thursday at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C.

“There are little flames,” he continued. “Hamas has been, I think, they’re going to give up their weapons, which is what they promised. If they don’t, it’ll be, you know, they’ll be harshly met, very harshly met.”

In his remarks, Trump claimed that the Islamist terrorists told him that, contrary to popular belief, “they don’t want to die.” He also gave Hamas credit for returning Israel Police Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, the last hostage being held by the terrorist group in Gaza, whose remains were found by Israeli troops in late January.

“We said: ‘Well, you gotta get ‘em all, you promised them all.’ And they dug and dug and dug—and you could imagine, it’s a job that’s brutal,” Trump stated. “Hamas really did a lot of that work, and you gotta give ‘em credit for that. They brought the last one home a week ago.”

“We got all 28 of them, living and dead,” he said, referencing the hostages brought home as part of his most recent ceasefire deal.

Trump highlighted Qatar’s role in securing the truce, saying that Doha “needs a public relations agency, because you do so much good, and they have you down as evil—and you’re not evil, you help us so much, and you’re such a good ally, and I just want people to know that.”

The president said all countries that joined the Board of Peace, including the United States, had been “very generous with money.”

He said Washington would be contributing $10 billion to the Board of Peace. Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait pledged $7 billion for Gaza, he stated.

In addition to funding, some countries are “also pledging personnel to help preserve the ceasefire and secure their very enduring peace,” he said.

Indonesia, Morocco, Albania, Kosovo and Kazakhstan “have all committed troops and police to stabilize Gaza,” according to Trump, who said that other nations, like Egypt and Jordan, are likewise providing “substantial help” to create a “trustworthy” Palestinian police force.

Trump first announced on Feb. 16 that the Board pledged $5 billion “toward the Gaza humanitarian and reconstruction efforts, and has committed thousands of personnel to the International Stabilization Force and local police,” set to be deployed under his peace plan.

However, “very importantly,” Hamas terrorists must uphold their “commitment to full and immediate demilitarization,” he added.

Several top Hamas leaders, including Khaled Mashaal and Musa Abu Marzouk, have rejected key parts of the peace plan in recent weeks, including disarmament, despite having agreed to it in October.

Hamas Gaza Strip Trump Administration Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran oil-shipping network
The United States is “shutting down the financial infrastructure that allows the regime to continue its threats to U.S. national security and global shipping,” the U.S. treasury secretary said.
July 14, 2026
Greg Casar Getty
U.S. News
Democrats split ahead of vote whether to cut $3.3 billion in U.S. aid to Israel
“The American people are crying out for an end to U.S. tax dollars subsidizing Israel’s military,” Rep. Greg Casar, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told colleagues.
July 14, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Mahmoud Khalil
U.S. News
Mahmoud Khalil files suit alleging Trump admin, advocacy groups conspired to deport anti-Israel activists
A U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesman told JNS that the administration “acted well within its statutory and constitutional authority” in Khalil’s case, “as it does with any alien who advocates for violence, glorifies and supports terrorists, harasses Jews and damages property.”
July 14, 2026
Aaron Bandler
US Navy Iran blockade Hormuz
U.S. News
Trump announces ‘full blockade’ on Iranian shipping, drops Hormuz transit fee
“The Strait of Hormuz is open to all ship traffic except for Iran,” the U.S. president wrote.
July 14, 2026
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
U.S. News
Jeffries opposes Massie bid to eliminate US aid to Israel
The amendment “would restrict our country’s ability to confront Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations in the region who are sworn enemies of both the United States and Israel,” the House minority leader said.
July 14, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses IDF officers at a graduation ceremony for the Combat Officers’ Course at the Bahad 1 military academy in Mitzpe Ramon on June 25, 2026. Credit: GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu warns Iran: ‘Attack us, and we will hit you harder than last time’
“We are prepared for any scenario,” the prime minister assured.
July 14, 2026
David Isaac
Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump reimposes Iran blockade after Tehran reignites war
July 14, 2026 05:32 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
If I forget thee, O’ Jerusalem …
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The American Jewish disillusionment
Benjamin Kerstein