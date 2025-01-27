Two IDF reservists arrested for allegedly spying for Iran

The Israel Police and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) have arrested two Israel Defense Forces reservists for allegedly conducting espionage for Iran, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

The suspects were identified as Yuri Eliaspov and Georgi Andreyev, both according to Hebrew media reports residents of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel.

Eliaspov, who served in an Iron Dome unit during his regular military service, allegedly passed classified materials on Israel’s air defense systems to Tehran. Andreev was stationed at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, which also houses the Defense Ministry, according to the charges made public Monday.

Serious indictments will be filed against both suspects, according to prosecutors, who petitioned for the publication ban on the details of the case to be lifted.

Both face charges of contact with a foreign agent and transmitting classified information for the purposes of espionage. Eliaspov faces an additional charge of aiding the enemy during wartime—an offense that carries potential life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

Investigators revealed that Iran first contacted Eliaspov in September, initially tasking him with spraying graffiti in northern Israel and Tel Aviv.

Eliaspov then allegedly recruited Andreyev, presenting it as an opportunity to make “easy money.” According to investigators, Andreev subsequently established his own direct contact with Iranian handlers and participated in graffiti operations at their direction. Together, they also allegedly put up a poster in northern Israel reading “Children of Ruhollah,” presumably referring to Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 following the Islamic Revolution.

During questioning, the suspects claimed their motive was financial hardship. However, the financial compensation allegedly provided by Iran was modest, some $3,500 in Eliaspov’s case.

The probe found that the suspects had shared Israeli media reports about Iranian espionage operations with their handlers. This exchange prompted Andreev to withdraw from the operation, recognizing it as potential espionage.

However, Eliaspov allegedly went on to provide classified information to his handlers, including a video demonstrating the Iron Dome’s internal operations. While he claims to have shared only portions of the footage, IDF experts assess that the video contains sensitive operational details that could benefit hostile forces.

The investigation has expanded to include associates of the suspects, including fellow soldiers who failed to report them.

“The Iranians cast a net, and whoever falls into their trap gets caught,” said Ch. Supt. Sarit Perez, an investigator with the Israel Police’s International Crime Investigations Unit. “Identifying them as soldiers with access to IDF information led the Iranians to focus on military intelligence, including requesting details about aircraft damage from their missile strike against Israel,” she added.

This is an edited version of a story originally published by Israel Hayom.