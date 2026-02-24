WATCH: Huckabee, Friedman dedicate Elvis Presley song to Tucker Carlson

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and former U.S. Ambassador David Friedman on Monday performed Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog” at the David Citadel Hotel in Jerusalem, dedicating the number to former Fox News host and conservative commentator Tucker Carlson.

The performance came on the backdrop of Huckabee’s long-format interview with Carlson, that aired online on Feb. 20, in which the talk show host accused Israel’s government of shielding dozens of child molesters charged with crimes in the United States, claimed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu punished members of Carlson’s family because he “believes in blood guilt,” suggested Israel’s leadership sought to commit genocide in Gaza and asserted that Israeli President Isaac Herzog had visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.

Carlson, who was voted 2025’s “Antisemite of the Year” by civil rights group StopAntisemitism.org, titled the interview: “Tucker Confronts Mike Huckabee on America’s Toxic Relationship With Israel.” The one-sentence description read: “The Mike Huckabee interview, and the truth about America’s deeply unhealthy relationship with Israel.”

Watch Huckabee slam the bass and Friedman strum the guitar in the video below.