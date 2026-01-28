More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Ran Gvili, 24, last hostage recovered from Gaza, laid to rest

Gvili, a 24-year-old Police Special Patrol Unit (Yasam) officer at the time of his death, was killed during Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, onslaught.

Jan. 28, 2026
JNS Staff

Ran Gvili, 24, last hostage recovered from Gaza, laid to rest

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Ran Gvili, Funeral Procession
The funeral procession for Ran Gvili, whose body was recovered from Gaza by the Israel Defense Forces, Jan. 28, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.

A funeral ceremony for Israel Police Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, 24, who was slain by Palestinian terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, was held on Jan. 28, two days after his body was found in Gaza by the Israel Defense Forces.

The procession departed from the IDF’s Shura Base near Ramle in central Israel, heading to Gvili’s hometown of Meitar in the south.

An official motorcade escorted Gvili’s coffin along Route 431, via the Nesharim Interchange, Route 6, and Route 60, to Meitar, police said.

A memorial service was held in the town at 12:30 p.m., which was to be followed by a burial ceremony at Meitar’s cemetery. Attendance was limited, and no journalists were invited to the second ceremony.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the funeral, saying that burying Ran Gvili, whose remains were the last recovered from Gaza, seals the “painful reality” of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

The prime minister said his government will establish a new settlement in the Negev that will commemorate Ran. It will be named “Rananim” and will “express in its name the magnitude of Rani’s work for the benefit of Israel.”

“We will promote another initiative to establish a pre-military preparatory program in Rani’s name,” Netanyahu said. The program will prepare young people to serve in the Israeli police, the Border Police and the Special Patrol Unit, in which Ran served. The program “will pass on his name to generations of fighters.”

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Monday that the body of Gvili, a 24-year-old Police Special Patrol Unit (Yasam) officer at the time of his killing, was recovered by soldiers from a cemetery in northern Gaza.

According to the IDF, 20 military dentists assisted soldiers in examining roughly 250 bodies in just over 24 hours, after intelligence narrowed the search to a specific plot in the cemetery.

As part of the intelligence operation, the IDF said multiple Palestinians from Gaza were detained and interrogated, providing information on the specific section of the cemetery where Gvili was buried.

He was reportedly found in a body bag from Gaza’s Hamas-linked Shifa Hospital, still wearing his Israel Police uniform, shoes, and belt.

With Gvili’s return, the IDF noted, the Palestinian terrorist group is no longer holding any hostages in the Gaza Strip for the first time since 2014.

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
Iranian cluster bomb hits empty kindergarten in Rishon Letzion
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the scene.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin