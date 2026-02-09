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News   Israel News

WHO Gaza child vaccine data ‘proves genocide hoax,’ author says

New WHO vaccination data is “devastating proof that Tucker Carlson has falsely, intentionally and massively inflated the number of Gaza children killed since Hamas started the war on 10/7/23,” says former U.S. ambassador to Israel.

Feb. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
A Palestinian student receives a polio vaccine on the first day of classes at a school in Gaza City on Feb. 23, 2025, as part of a polio vaccination campaign. Photo by Omar Al-Qattaa AL-QATTAA/AFP via Getty Images.
A Palestinian student receives a polio vaccine on the first day of classes at a school in Gaza City on Feb. 23, 2025, as part of a polio vaccination campaign. Photo by Omar Al-Qattaa AL-QATTAA/AFP via Getty Images.
( Feb. 9, 2026 / JNS )

Recent World Health Organization data has been cited to challenge reports of large-scale civilian deaths in Gaza, with the figures suggesting that more children under age 10 were vaccinated in 2025 than the pre-war total for that age group.

In recent posts on X linking to the WHO data, author and HonestReporting board member Salo Aizenberg said the figures showed that 603,000 children under 10 received vaccinations in early 2025—exceeding Gaza’s pre-war population estimate for that age bracket.

He argued that the data undermines claims of mass casualties or genocide during the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The vaccination program, conducted in three rounds and published on the WHO’s public dashboard, demonstrates that Israel permitted widespread humanitarian activity in Gaza, said Aizenberg, proving the “genocide hoax.”

“Ask why Israel would allow mass life-saving vaccinations if ‘genocide’ were the intent,” he wrote.

Aizenberg also said that the WHO figures indicate births in Gaza during the war were comparable to, or even higher than, pre-war levels, further undercutting genocide claims.

Former U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman reposted Aizenberg’s post on the WHO vaccination data, calling it “devastating proof that Tucker Carlson has falsely, intentionally and massively inflated the number of Gaza children killed since Hamas started the war on 10/7/23.”

United Nations Health Gaza Strip
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