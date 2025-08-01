Israel reiterates travel warning for UAE amid terror threat

( Aug. 1, 2025 / JNS )

Israel’s National Security Council reiterated on Thursday its travel warning for the United Arab Emirates, citing increased efforts by terrorist groups—including Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah and Global Jihad—to target Israelis and Jews abroad.

According to the NSC, the renewed emphasis is based on intelligence suggesting that terrorist groups are intensifying efforts to carry out revenge attacks in response to “Operation Rising Lion,” the 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June.

The NSC also pointed to a rise in anti-Israel sentiment driven by the ongoing Swords of Iron war in Gaza, as well as Hamas’s propaganda-driven “starvation campaign” aimed at inciting hostility toward Israel.

“There is a real possibility that these groups will attempt to attack Israeli and Jewish targets in the UAE, particularly during Jewish holidays and on Shabbat,” the NSC warned.

Israel’s level-3 alert for the UAE—urging citizens to avoid nonessential travel—remains in effect.

The NSC urged Israelis to strictly follow safety guidelines posted on its website, including:

Maintaining heightened vigilance and awareness of surroundings;

Avoiding public displays of Israeli or Jewish identity, such as Hebrew-language clothing or religious symbols;

Steering clear of large gatherings of Israelis and visits to Israeli or Jewish institutions; and

Reporting any suspicious activity to local security authorities.

The NSC added that Israel’s security services are coordinating closely with international agencies to combat terrorist threats.

In March, the UAE sentenced to death three Uzbek nationals who killed Chabad Rabbi Zvi Kogan in November 2024. The three men are suspected of having carried out the murder at the behest of Iran.

The terrorists are believed to have tracked the rabbi, monitored his daily activities, and ultimately kidnapped and killed him.

Kogan was an emissary for the Abu Dhabi Chabad branch and ran a kosher supermarket in Dubai, where he lived.