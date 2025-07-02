Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Israel urges China to curb Iran’s military, nuclear moves

The consul general calls on Beijing to use its leverage over oil purchases to restrain Tehran’s malign activities in the region.

JNS Staff
(L-R) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, China's Executive Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu, and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi hold a press conference after their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on March 14, 2025. Photo by Lintao Zhang/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 2, 2025 / JNS)

Israel has called on China to leverage its economic and political influence to restrain Iran’s military and nuclear activities, according to a report on Wednesday.

Speaking in Shanghai on Tuesday, Israeli Consul General Ravit Baer stated according to Bloomberg News that “China is the only one capable of influencing Iran,” emphasizing that the country “would collapse if China didn’t buy its oil.”

Baer’s appeal comes amid heightened tensions between Jerusalem and Beijing following Israel’s recent military operation against the Islamic Republic’s nuclear and missile programs, as well as the ongoing war with the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday, Baer again stressed that China’s purchases—accounting for around 90% of Iran’s oil exports—provide Beijing with significant leverage over Tehran. “They can pressure Iran, they have political power over Iran, they can help change its malign activities in the region,” said Baer.

During the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, the regime’s military and nuclear sites suffered major damage, with several top commanders and scientists killed. A U.S.-brokered ceasefire is now in place.

China and Russia, key partners of Iran, condemned Israel’s strikes but took limited action to support the regime in Tehran.

