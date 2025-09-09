Israeli president heads to London

( Sept. 9, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to fly to London on Tuesday for an official visit to show solidarity with the Jewish community amid a sharp rise in antisemitism in Britain.

The four-day trip at the invitation of local Jewry, “which is under severe attack,” will include an address at a conference, the President’s Residence said.

Herzog will also hold a series of diplomatic meetings with lawmakers, journalists and influencers, and “will focus on advancing international efforts to secure the release of the hostages, alongside other political issues,” added the statement.

The missive did not mention any meetings with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer or senior government ministers.

About 300,000 Jews live in the United Kingdom.

Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas arrived in London on Sunday for a three-day visit at the invitation of the U.K. premier.

Abbas met with Starmer to advance the P.A.’s “bilateral relations” with London and coordinate ahead of the U.K.’s expected decision to formally recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations later this month.

Meanwhile, British police said on Sunday that they had arrested almost 900 people demonstrating in London against a ban on the group Palestine Action, which has been deemed a terrorist organization by the government.