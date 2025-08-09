Katz: Hamas ‘must not exist in Gaza’

( Aug. 9, 2025 / JNS )

Hamas continues to pose a threat to Israel’s security and must be eradicated from the Gaza Strip, Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday.

“Beyond the horrific massacre it committed, it is an extremist organization that is part of the Muslim Brotherhood movement and continues to strive to destroy Israel,” Katz said. “A terrorist organization of this type must not exist in Gaza.”

He added that Thursday’s Security Cabinet decision to expand military action in Gaza “sends a clear message—Israel is determined to achieve the goals of the war: a complete defeat of Hamas, creating the conditions for the return of all the hostages, and ensuring peace in Israeli communities through a strong perimeter security zone in Gaza.”

Katz said the IDF is already preparing for the full implementation of the Security Cabinet decision. “Our enemies will find us as one strong and united fist that will strike them with great force,” he said.

He dismissed international condemnation and threats of sanctions, adding, “Gone are the days when Jews did not defend themselves.”

“We must be worthy of our heroic soldiers, regular and reserve, who are fighting in Gaza’s tunnels against Hamas monsters, of the families of the captives awaiting their loved ones, of the families of the fallen who gave their lives in the sanctification of God’s name, and of the wounded who fought like lions to defend the homeland,” he added.

The comments come as the Israel Defense Forces announced the elimination of several commanders and terrorists from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), some of whom were involved in attacks against IDF troops in the Beit Hanoun area and inside Israeli territory during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

In one operation, the IDF killed Muraad Nasser Moussa Abu Jarrad, deputy commander of Beit Hanoun Battalion of PIJ. In another, Mahmoud Shukri Tiym Dardsawi, deputy head of the anti-tank array in PIJ’s Gaza City Brigade, was eliminated.

Additional targeted strikes killed Hamas and PIJ terrorists responsible for rocket fire.

“These actions are part of the ongoing effort to disrupt the command chain of the terror organizations and to significantly impair their terrorist activities,” the IDF said in a statement.

“The IDF will continue to operate in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the civilians of the State of Israel,” it added.