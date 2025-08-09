Netanyahu: ‘We are not going to occupy Gaza’

( Aug. 9, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday reiterated that Jerusalem has no intention of occupying the Gaza Strip, saying the expansion of the war is aimed at destroying Hamas and freeing the local population from its regime of terror.

“We are not going to occupy Gaza—we are going to free Gaza from Hamas,” said Netanyahu.

“Gaza will be demilitarized, and a peaceful civilian administration will be established, one that is not the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas, and not any other terrorist organization,” he added. “This will help free our hostages and ensure Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future.”

The Israeli Security Cabinet overnight Thursday decided by a “decisive majority” to approve Netanyahu’s plan to defeat Hamas, including controlling Gaza City.

The Israel Defense Forces will prepare for “taking control of Gaza City, while distributing humanitarian assistance to the civilian population outside the combat zones,” the Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday.

The statement noted that the forum voted on five principles: disarming Hamas, returning all of the 50 hostages, demilitarizing Gaza, Israeli security control of the Strip and creating an alternative civil administration.

On Thursday, Netanyahu confirmed that Israel intends to take control of the entire enclave to remove Hamas, and transfer authority to non-hostile “civilian governance.”

“We want to liberate ourselves and liberate the people of Gaza from the awful terror of Hamas,” the prime minister told Fox News.

Netanyahu stressed that the Israeli government does not “want to keep it” after taking control of the 26-mile-long coastal enclave.

“We want to have a security perimeter,” he said. “We don’t want to be there as a governing body. We want to hand it over to Arab forces that will govern it properly, without threatening us, and giving Gazans a good life. That’s not possible with Hamas.”