Kosher eatery vandalized in latest antisemitic attack in Canada

( Jan. 14, 2025 / JNS)

A kosher restaurant was broken into and its business office vandalized in separate incidents in the Greater Toronto metropolitan area over the past few days. It is the latest in a series of antisemitic attacks in Canada, according to Canadian police.

The office of La Briut was vandalized and sprayed with antisemitic graffiti on Friday, while its restaurant in Toronto was broken into on Sunday. The front door was shattered and money was stolen, according to the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies and the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto.

A broken window at La Briut restaurant in Toronto, Canada, after it was vandalized on Jan. 12, 2025. Source: Screenshot.

Police have released images of the suspects, who remain at large.

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center said it was “deeply alarmed” by the break-ins.

“This latest appalling attack on a Jewish-owned business is a stark reminder of the persistent and troubling rise in antisemitism in our society,” said Jaime Kirzner-Roberts, the group’s senior director of policy and advocacy.

“No one should have to live in fear for their safety or endure harassment and intimidation because of their faith or identity. We must come together as a society to reject this kind of hatred and ensure that those who perpetrate these despicable acts are held accountable,” he added.

Canada has seen a burst of antisemitism over the last year amid Israel’s 15-month-old war against Hamas in Gaza.