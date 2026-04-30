Israeli indicted for swearing fealty to ISIS, plotting terror attack
The defendant attempted to procure a handgun and execute an attack on IDF troops in the Galilee city of Karmiel, police said.
An Israeli resident of the town of Nahf in northern Israel was indicted on Thursday morning on suspicion of pledging allegiance to the Islamic State and plotting to attack Israel Defense Forces soldiers, police said.
The suspect, Muhammad Abdel Ghani, 20, was arrested in a joint operation by the police’s Northern District’s central unit and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).
His interrogation revealed that several months ago he pledged allegiance to terrorist organization ISIS and attempted to acquire a handgun, and was planning to execute a terrorist attack against soldiers in the city of Karmiel, according to the statement.
During his arrest, posters and various symbols implicating his affiliation with and interest in ISIS were seized from his room, the statement further read.
The police asked to keep him in detention until the end of legal proceedings.