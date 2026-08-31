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Attack on Lander shows extremists ‘don’t distinguish between Jews,’ Israeli envoy says

Brad Lander, the Jewish former New York City comptroller who has accused the Jewish state of “genocide,” was accosted by anti-Israel protesters recently.

Rebecca Szlechter
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attends JFREJ’s “Seder in the Streets” in Union Square Park with former city comptroller Brad Lander on April 6, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attends JFREJ’s “Seder in the Streets” in Union Square Park with former city comptroller Brad Lander on April 6, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.
(Aug. 31, 2026 / JNS)

Ofir Akunis, the Israeli consul general in New York, decried the antisemitic confrontation involving Democratic congressional nominee Brad Lander, a former city comptroller, at a protest outside Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Lander, who is Jewish and who has accused Israel of “genocide,” defeated Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), the incumbent, for the Democratic nomination in New York’s 10th Congressional District.

Protesters confronted Lander at a demonstration over his identification as a Zionist. One yelled antisemitic insults at him and told him to leave, according to video and reports.

Akunis said that the incident demonstrates that Jew-hatred “does not distinguish between Jews based on their political views.”

“About a week-and-a-half ago, there was an attack at Central Synagogue,” the Israeli envoy said. “This weekend, there was an attack against Lander.”

“To these extremist groups, there is no distinction between Jews,” he said.

Akunis warned that “the parallels between today and pre-World War II Germany are far too striking.”

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Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a reporter at JNS based in New York City.
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