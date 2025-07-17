Member of antisemitic hate group arrested for alleged assault of Jewish man in Tennessee

( July 17, 2025 / JNS)

Louis Edward Dunn, 43, a member of the Goyim Defense League, is expected to be returned to Tennessee to face a grand jury indictment charging him with civil rights intimidation and assault, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced on Thursday.

Dunn, who was visiting Nashville when the alleged altercation took place on July 13, 2024, is currently being held as a fugitive in the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix, Ariz., following his arrest on Sunday at the request of the MNPD’s Specialized Investigations Division.

Dunn, with accomplice Ryan Scott McCann, 30, are charged with assaulting and intimidating a 20-year-old Jewish man, according to the division’s investigation. Police stated that members of the GDL antagonized and taunted the man when McCann attempted to strike.

As the victim attempted to flee, Dunn allegedly grabbed and pinned him against a truck with McCann in pursuit. The victim said “he was struck in the neck and legs during the altercation,” according to the investigation.

“Nashville and our police department will not let stand hatred that translates into criminal conduct,” Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said. “I am grateful to the team at the Specialized Investigations Division for their months of work to hold GDL members accountable.”

McCann was indicted on civil rights intimidation and assault charges earlier this year and was convicted in criminal court last month.