More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Michigan man sentenced to 20 years for attempting to support ISIS, illegally possessing bomb-making materials

“We welcomed this traitor into our nation with open arms,” the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan said. “And he repaid us by building a bomb and helping our great enemy.”

May. 8, 2026
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court
Gavel. Credit: MiamiAccidentLawyer/Pixabay.
( May 8, 2026 / JNS )

Aws Mohammed Naser, 38, of Westland, Mich., was sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to aid ISIS and illegally possessing bomb-making materials, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

Naser was convicted in June 2025 following a five-week trial on charges of attempting to support the Islamic State terror group and being a felon in possession of a destructive device.

Prosecutors said Naser became radicalized in his early 20s, consumed jihadist propaganda and sought to join ISIS fighters in Syria. Evidence presented at trial showed he frequently posted extremist Salafi-jihadist content online and communicated with Russell Dennison, an aspiring jihadist preacher who later joined an ISIS-linked group in Syria.

According to prosecutors, Naser twice attempted to travel overseas to join militants. In November 2012, he arrived at Detroit Metropolitan Airport carrying tactical gear, including a rifle scope, a cane sword and a tactical knife, but was denied boarding. Months later, he attempted to depart from Chicago O’Hare International Airport on a flight to Beirut, Lebanon, but again was prevented from boarding.

After serving a prison sentence for an armed robbery committed shortly before the second travel attempt, Naser turned his focus to supporting ISIS from within the United States, prosecutors said. Investigators said he joined private online forums used by ISIS supporters, studied explosives, experimented with drones and obtained instructions for building improvised explosive devices.

An FBI search of Naser’s home and vehicle in October 2017 uncovered what authorities described as a bomb-making laboratory, including precursor chemicals and components for a triacetone triperoxide, or TATP, explosive device.

“This self-professed ‘soldier of the Caliphate’ and ‘son of the Islamic State’ has now faced American justice,” said Jerome F. Gorgon Jr., U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. “We welcomed this traitor into our nation with open arms. And he repaid us by building a bomb and helping our great enemy.”

Legal Affairs
EXPLORE JNS
University Yard at The George Washington University, in Washington, D.C., July 29, 2024. Credit: Ser Amantio di Nicolao via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
GW says vials used to disrupt Israel Fest were common ‘stink bombs’
“While our ability to provide additional information at this time is limited, we will continue to keep the community informed,” the private D.C. university stated.
May. 8, 2026
Vaughan City Hall in Ontario, Toronto, Canada, in 2015. Credit: Raysonho@Open Grid Scheduler/Grid Engine/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Toronto police arrest suspect in alleged gel-pellet attacks on Jews
An 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly shooting gel pellets from an imitation firearm at visibly Jewish individuals on two separate occasions.
May. 8, 2026
Lebanon
U.S. News
US to host Israel-Lebanon peace talks
The “failed approach” to lasting peace between the countries has “allowed terrorist groups to entrench and enrich themselves, undermine the authority of the Lebanese state and endanger Israel’s northern border,” said State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott.
May. 8, 2026
The Supreme Court of Virginia, in Richmond, Va. Credit: Morgan Riley via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Virginia high court blocks new Democratic-backed congressional map
“One has to wonder how that humble pie tastes for the Democrats today,” Sam Markstein of the Republican Jewish Coalition told JNS.
May. 8, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Yamandú Orsi during his inauguration as president of Uruguay at the Legislative Palace in Montevideo, March 1, 2025. Credit: Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Uruguay’s president meets Jewish delegation for talks on antisemitism, populism
Orsi also said Uruguay will participate in upcoming IHRA conference in Argentina.
May. 8, 2026
Hasan Piker
U.S. News
‘Racist, misogynist, xenophobic,’ Democratic city official says of far-left podcaster in San Francisco resolution
Matt Dorsey is “absolutely right to call out Piker, whose rhetoric is misogynistic, violent and traffics in conspiracy theories, antisemitism and hate speech,” according to the JCRC in San Francisco.
May. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Think Twice
Why won’t Jewish stars speak up against antisemitism?
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonah Platt, Ep. 221
May. 8, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Martin Sherman. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Helvetian hypocrisy and Iran
Martin Sherman
Melanie Phillips
Column
The anti-Zionist contagion
Melanie Phillips