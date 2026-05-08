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Police seek three suspects in Jew-hatred vandalism at Maryland elementary school

“Such hate has no place in our schools or our state, especially as we begin Jewish American Heritage Month,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said.

May. 8, 2026
Police car lights
Police car lights. Credit: Fleimax/Pixabay.
( May 8, 2026 / JNS )

Montgomery County police released surveillance images of three “persons of interest” sought in connection with antisemitic graffiti recently spray-painted at Greenwood Elementary School in Olney, Md.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, the vandalism occurred around 3 a.m. on May 2 at the school on Gold Mine Road. Investigators said antisemitic graffiti was spray-painted on a wall and along the side of the school building’s roofline before the three individuals were seen leaving the campus.

Police shared photos and described the individuals as two white males and a third “unknown race male.” Authorities asked anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore condemned the vandalism, calling it “unacceptable.”

“Such hate has no place in our schools or our state, especially as we begin Jewish American Heritage Month,” he stated. “Ensuring my people feel safe where they live, work, worship and learn remains my greatest priority.

Moore said his administration is “working closely with local authorities to combat this hate and stomp out antisemitism in all its forms.”

Guila Franklin Siegel, COO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, noted a rise in antisemitic incidents at Montgomery County Public Schools in recent months.

“These include anti-Jewish and anti-Israel graffiti on school walls, most recently at Greenwood Elementary School this weekend,” she stated. “Inflammatory anti-Israel messaging at Olney Elementary School’s recent culture night, ‘Heil Hitler’ gestures and speech occurring at middle school events and, most worryingly, physical threats and harassment directed toward Jewish students at multiple schools.”

“The number of reports JCRC has received about antisemitism at MCPS is significantly higher than other school districts across our region,” Siegel said.

She added that JCRC leaders recently met with Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor to discuss additional measures to protect Jewish students and staff.

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