The ceasefire trap: Why Washington must resume ‘Epic Fury’

“Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion” have done more to degrade Iran’s terrorist empire in 38 days than decades of Western appeasement. Yet since the ceasefire was announced, Washington has begun drifting back into the same pattern that allowed Iran to become a global threat in the first place: Iranian escalation met by Western restraint.

The ceasefire was announced on April 8 to create space for diplomacy. More than a month later, it is clear that the effort has failed. Military operations severely damaged Iran’s economy and military infrastructure, but not enough to change the regime’s behavior or create conditions for meaningful internal unrest.

Instead, Tehran is using the pause exactly as it has used every pause before: to regroup, rearm and raise the political cost of renewed military action.

It has repeatedly violated the ceasefire by refusing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, targeting commercial shipping, attacking U.S. naval assets, and escalating against regional states such as the United Arab Emirates and Oman. At the same time, it continues dragging out negotiations to buy time, betting that domestic American pressure and international calls for “de-escalation” will eventually force Washington to back down.

This strategy is not new. The Iranian regime has spent decades pretending to negotiate or moderate in order to gain time and strategic space. The Obama nuclear deal is a prime example. Tehran received sanctions relief and international legitimacy in exchange for temporary and unverifiable limits to its nuclear program, while using billions of dollars to expand its terrorist empire across the Middle East through Hezbollah, the Houthis, Iraqi militias, Hamas and Syria under the dictatorial regime of Bashar Assad.

Every pause gives Tehran opportunities to adapt and recover.

Iran’s escalation is rarely sudden. It is incremental, calculated and methodical. That is one of the reasons why the West repeatedly fails to respond until the threat becomes far larger and far more expensive to confront.

That pattern is now repeating in real time.

Tehran understands that gradual escalation creates hesitation inside Western capitals. Each individual violation appears too small to justify major retaliation, even as the cumulative threat steadily grows. By escalating in inches rather than miles, Iran gambles that Washington will prefer the comfort of a failing ceasefire over the political friction of a necessary response.

Meanwhile, despite the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the regime’s ideology remains intact. Real power still rests with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which appears to be increasingly sidelining the new “not-so-supreme” leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. The so-called moderates within the political system continue to prove they lack meaningful authority, as their public statements are repeatedly contradicted by IRGC actions on the ground.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s blockade of Iranian maritime trade was a strategically sound decision. Reports suggest that it is costing Iran hundreds of millions of dollars per day and placing enormous pressure on the regime’s finances. But economic pain alone is unlikely to force surrender.

The Iranian regime does not think like a normal state. Its leadership has repeatedly demonstrated that preserving ideological and revolutionary objectives matters more to them than the well-being of their population or the health of their economy. Sanctions and blockades can weaken the regime, but they are unlikely on their own to compel capitulation.

Tehran’s objective is increasingly obvious: Outlast Trump.

Every additional week of ceasefire raises the political cost of resuming military operations. American war fatigue is growing, alongside economic pressures tied to energy markets and shipping disruptions. International pressure for restraint will intensify further as Western governments prioritize short-term economic stability over long-term strategic reality.

This, too, is part of the same pattern that empowered Iran for decades.

At the same time, the IRGC is using the ceasefire to consolidate internal control, loot what remains of the economy, restore elements of its military infrastructure and recover capabilities damaged during the war. Every pause gives Tehran opportunities to adapt and recover.

So far, the ceasefire has been counterproductive to the stated American objectives of restoring freedom of navigation and dismantling Iran’s nuclear threat. The longer Washington waits, the harder and more expensive renewed action will become.

The United States should resume offensive military operations to further degrade the IRGC’s military capabilities, economic infrastructure, and ability to project power across the region. Any future agreement with the current regime—or one driven by the same ideology—should only come after Tehran has been weakened as much as possible.

Ultimately, the only lasting solution to the Iranian threat is a regime that no longer possesses the ideological will or military capability to wage jihad against the West and its allies. Every pause that allows the current regime to recover moves that goal further away.

The pattern that made Iran a global menace was never Iranian aggression alone. It was the West repeatedly giving Tehran the time and space to grow stronger. Washington must not give Tehran that opportunity again.