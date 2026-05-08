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GW says vials used to disrupt Israel Fest were common ‘stink bombs’

“While our ability to provide additional information at this time is limited, we will continue to keep the community informed,” the private D.C. university stated.

May. 8, 2026
University Yard at The George Washington University, in Washington, D.C., July 29, 2024. Credit: Ser Amantio di Nicolao via Wikimedia Commons.
University Yard at The George Washington University, in Washington, D.C., July 29, 2024. Credit: Ser Amantio di Nicolao via Wikimedia Commons.
( May 8, 2026 / JNS )

The vials dropped during the Israel Fest event held at The George Washington University on April 27 have been identified as “stink bombs,” the private university in downtown Washington, D.C., announced on Friday.

The university stated on May 5 that vials of an “unknown substance” were dropped during the event, and at least one student was injured from it. The vials appeared to be part of an attempt to disrupt the event, the university stated.

“We want to reassure members of our community that the vials that were dropped were commonly available ‘stink bombs’ and did not pose a serious health risk to those nearby,” the university stated on Friday. “While our ability to provide additional information at this time is limited, we will continue to keep the community informed as appropriate and in accordance with university policies and applicable laws.”

The incident remains under active investigation by the university.

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