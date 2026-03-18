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News   Antisemitism

Jewish groups slam ‘Nazi-like’ signs at Toronto rally

Jewish organizations are urging Toronto police to lay hate charges after antisemitic caricatures of Jews were displayed at a Bathurst and Sheppard protest.

Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff

Jewish groups slam ‘Nazi-like’ signs at Toronto rally

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An antisemitic sign at an anti-Israel protest in Toronto shows a caricatured Orthodox Jewish man beside the words “Has Iran stopped?” on March 15, 2026. Source: @bnaibrithcanada/X.
An antisemitic sign at an anti-Israel protest in Toronto shows a caricatured Orthodox Jewish man beside the words “Has Iran stopped?” on March 15, 2026. Source: @bnaibrithcanada/X.

Jewish organizations are condemning antisemitic placards displayed at a weekend anti-Israel demonstration in a heavily Jewish North York neighborhood as Toronto police probe whether the imagery constitutes hate propaganda under the Criminal Code.

“We are aware of antisemitic signs displayed at a demonstration this weekend at Bathurst and Sheppard,” Toronto Police posted to X on Tuesday. “Hate Crime Unit investigators are consulting with the Ministry of the Attorney General regarding promotion of hatred offences under the Criminal Code.”

The signs, seen Sunday and shared widely on social media, depicted caricatured Orthodox Jewish figures and rats emerging from a Star of David, which groups including B’nai Brith Canada, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and UJA Federation of Greater Toronto said were “reminiscent of Nazi incitement” and dehumanized Jews.

“At protests at Bathurst & Sheppard, extremists openly made threats of violence, glorified terrorism, and depicted Jews as sub-human — yet no arrests have been announced,” CIJA posted to X in a call to action. “After multiple attacks on our community, many are asking why the law is not being enforced. Toronto Police Service must do better.” The post included a link to send a message to Toronto Police Chief Demkiw demanding a response.

B’nai Brith Canada said that it and CIJA and the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto wrote to Demkiw regarding the antisemitic incident.

“We call on Toronto Police to investigate those responsible for these placards, lay charges under Canada’s hate-propaganda provisions of the Criminal Code, and ensure demonstrations promoting antisemitic hatred are swiftly and decisively shut down as the unlawful assemblies that they are,” the B’nai Brith X post said.

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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