Germans arrested on suspicion of photographing Israeli prison

The Israel Police arrested two people on Saturday evening on suspicion of security offenses, after they were allegedly caught photographing the entrance to Damon Prison near Haifa, the force said on Sunday.

Officers from the Nesher police station were called to the scene. They located the suspects and arrested them, according to the statement.

The two were questioned at the station. Police will ask a court on Sunday to extend their detention.

Ynet reported that the suspects are German citizens. According to the report, a search of their mobile phones found footage of security installations and activities.