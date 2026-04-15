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News   Israel News

Gush Etzion population reaches 30,000, projected to hit 35,000 by 2027

Growth driven by young families and housing construction makes the Judea region one of Israel’s fastest-growing areas.

Apr. 15, 2026
JNS Staff

Gush Etzion population reaches 30,000, projected to hit 35,000 by 2027

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Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu opens the "Hall of Return" at the Gush Etzion Heritage Center in Kfar Etzion, Judea, Jan. 13, 2026. Photo by Meir Elifor.
Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu opens the “Hall of Return” at the Gush Etzion Heritage Center in Kfar Etzion, Judea, Jan. 13, 2026. Photo by Meir Elifor.
( Apr. 15, 2026 / JNS )

The Gush Etzion Regional Council has reached a population of 30,000 residents, marking a significant milestone for one of Israel’s fastest-growing regions, it announced on Wednesday.

According to council data shared with JNS, 931 new residents joined the area over the past year, representing annual growth of approximately 3.6%. Some 1,048 housing units are currently under construction and are expected to increase the population to roughly 35,000 by 2027.

Growth has been particularly notable in individual communities, including Nokdim, whose population rose from 3,422 residents in 2024 to 3,666 in 2025, an increase of about 7.1%. The Haredi community of Metzad recorded growth of approximately 8.5%, rising from 1,464 to 1,588 residents.

The demographic expansion is also reflected in the local education system, with 6,706 students currently enrolled in elementary and high schools throughout the council, highlighting the strong presence of young families and long-term community growth.

“Crossing the threshold of 30,000 residents is far more than a demographic statistic,” said Gush Etzion Regional Council head Yaron Rosenthal. “It reflects a deep and ongoing connection to a place that is an inseparable part of the story of settlement, identity and the future of the State of Israel.”

Rosenthal said continued construction and community expansion demonstrate the region’s long-term strength.

“What the pioneers of Gush Etzion dreamed of and fought for with dedication and courage continues today in the life of a community, families and a young generation growing here,” he said. “We are working very hard to ensure our continued growth.”

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