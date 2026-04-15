Trump must always be wrong

The Democratic response to the joint U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has become so mechanically dishonest that it now collapses under the weight of its own contradictions.

When U.S. President Donald Trump uses force, Democrats and their media echo chamber erupt on cue. He is reckless. He is unhinged. He is dragging America into war without a plan, without congressional approval, without moral legitimacy. Senate Democrats moved to curb the president’s war powers after the airstrikes on Iran, with House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) calling it a “reckless war of choice.”

Then Trump announced a two-week ceasefire. Almost instantly, much of the same anti-Trump ecosystem changed costumes and delivered the opposite line: TACO. Trump Always Chickens Out. He blinked. He flinched. He backed down. Reuters reported that critics were openly using the “TACO” taunt after Trump reversed course and accepted the ceasefire.

So which is it?

Was Trump a deranged war-monger careening into catastrophe or a coward who lost his nerve? Was his use of force an unforgivable plunge into war, or was the ceasefire a humiliating retreat? Did he recklessly risk escalation, or did he fail to escalate enough for the same people who had just spent days warning that escalation itself was the crime?

The answer is obvious. The objection was never chiefly about war powers, civilian risk, constitutional process or strategic coherence. Those were props. The real principle was simpler: Whatever Trump does must be portrayed as a failure.

That hypocrisy becomes even more glaring when one remembers what leading Democrats have said for years about Iran.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in 2015 that “a nuclear Iran is an unacceptable scenario” and “a huge threat to the United States and an existential threat to Israel,” adding that “it is vital we prevent it.” In June 2025, Jeffries said Iran “can never be permitted to become a nuclear-capable power.” Former President Joe Biden said, as vice president, in 2013 that America’s policy was “not containment” but “to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon,” and in 2015 said the United States would use “all the instruments of our power” to prevent—not contain but prevent—Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Those were not ambiguous statements. They were maximal statements—statements of necessity. They were meant to communicate that a nuclear Iran was intolerable and had to be stopped.

Reasonable people can debate the means. They can debate timing, prudence, legality, congressional authorization, proportionality and the wisdom of particular targets or diplomatic sequencing. Those are serious arguments. But that is precisely why the Democratic performance is so contemptible. The same political camp that spent years speaking in the language of necessity suddenly rediscovers the language of panic when Trump acts, only to pivot immediately to the language of mockery when he pauses.

No authority. No plan. No legitimacy. A catastrophe.

Then: TACO. He flinched. He blinked. He lost.

This is not a standard. It is a tactic.

It is an attempt to trap Trump between accusations that cannot both be true because the contradiction itself is the point. If he acts, he is a lawless maniac. If he accepts an off-ramp, he is weak. If he threatens, he is unstable. If he negotiates, he is unserious. If he uses force, he is morally disqualified. If he stops using force, he is exposed as a coward.

Heads, Trump loses. Tails, Trump loses faster.

A serious country should be able to do better. It should be possible to oppose a strike, but welcome a ceasefire if it spares lives and advances strategic aims. It should also be possible to support military pressure, yet argue that a ceasefire came too early. These are coherent positions. But screaming that Trump has launched an illegal and disastrous war, then ridiculing him for not continuing it aggressively enough, is not coherence. It is a partisan reflex dressed up as moral profundity.

Questions of war and peace are too grave to be reduced to whatever anti-Trump line polls best in a given 12-hour news cycle. If Iran is truly as dangerous as Democratic leaders themselves have long insisted, then the issue deserves more than this cheap shape-shifting. If congressional authority truly matters, then invoke it as a principle, not as a disposable instrument to be dropped the moment a ceasefire offers a better partisan angle. If civilian life truly matters, then don’t spend one day denouncing escalation as monstrous and the next day mocking de-escalation as weakness.

At some point, even people who dislike Trump should be able to recognize the farce.

The same crowd that told us Iran had to be stopped told us Trump was evil for trying. The same crowd that told us war would be catastrophic then taunted him for taking a ceasefire. Their problem is not that he was too hawkish or too cautious. Their problem is that he is Trump, and therefore, every outcome must be translated into disgrace.

What changed was not Iran. What changed was not the danger. What changed was the partisan requirement that Trump be wrong in every direction at once.