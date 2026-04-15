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JNS TV   Meira K Show

How NATO’s dependence on the US is testing the alliance

Apr. 15, 2026
Meira K

How NATO’s dependence on the US is testing the alliance

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( Apr. 15, 2026 / JNS )

“The Meira K Show” brings a fresh, unfiltered look at society and politics in Israel and the Middle East. With her trademark energy and candor, she tackles stories too often ignored or distorted by mainstream media—offering clarity, courage and context in real time. Whether it’s breaking news, border tensions, political drama or cultural shifts, Meira delivers the facts and emotion behind the headlines with honesty and heart.

Fast-paced, fearless and fiercely authentic, “The Meira K Show” gives viewers a frontline perspective on Israel’s most pressing challenges and inspiring moments. Each episode captures the urgency of the moment while keeping it grounded in truth and humanity. If you want to stay informed, inspired and connected to the real Israel, this is the show to watch.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Meira K
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Meira Kolatch is the host of “The Meira K Show” on JNS TV.
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