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Palestinian terrorist shot in Samaria; knife attack foiled

No injuries were reported in the attempted terrorist assault.

Apr. 15, 2026
JNS Staff

Palestinian terrorist shot in Samaria; knife attack foiled

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Construction near the Jewish community of Revava in Samaria, Sept. 28, 2010. Photo by Wagdi Ashtiyeh/Flash90.
Construction near the Jewish community of Revava in Samaria, Sept. 28, 2010. Photo by Wagdi Ashtiyeh/Flash90.
( Apr. 15, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli security forces on Wednesday morning shot a Palestinian terrorist who tried to carry out a stabbing at a farming outpost in central Samaria, military and medical officials said.

“A short while ago, IDF soldiers rushed to an area near Revava in the Ephraim Regional Brigade [deployment area] following a report of a terrorist who attempted to carry out a stabbing attack at the position,” the Israel Defense Forces stated.

“The terrorist was neutralized; there are no casualties,” the statement added. The condition of the terrorist was not immediately clear.

According to the Hatzalah Judea and Samaria (Rescuers Without Borders) NGO, the terrorist had tried to stab a “young man” at the Emek Doron outpost between the established Jewish communities of Revava and Yakir.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by Hatzalah Judea and Samaria two months ago.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, the NGO said in its annual report.

The data, which were cross-checked against official data from the Jewish state’s security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 explosive charges and 19 terrorist shootings.

Defense and Security Judea and Samaria
JNS Staff
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