Report: Iran used Chinese satellite to target US bases

Iran secretly obtained a Chinese-made reconnaissance satellite in late 2024 and used it to help target U.S. military positions across the Middle East during the recent conflict, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper, citing leaked Iranian military documents, said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force took control of the TEE-01B satellite built by China’s Earth Eye Co. after its launch from China. The system reportedly provided the IRGC with imagery and coordinates of U.S. bases before and after missile and drone attacks in March.

As part of the arrangement, the Iranian regime gained access to ground stations operated by Beijing-based Emposat, whose network spans Asia, Latin America and other regions, the FT said.

Reuters said it could not independently verify the report. U.S. and Chinese government agencies, as well as the companies involved, did not respond to requests for comment.

