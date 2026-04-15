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Jerusalem Winner Marathon cancels 26.2-mile race as scorching heat expected to hit Israel

“This is not ordinary heat, so prepare accordingly,” said Amir Givati, director of the Israel Meteorological Service.

Apr. 15, 2026
JNS Staff

Jerusalem Winner Marathon cancels 26.2-mile race as scorching heat expected to hit Israel

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Thousands of runners take part in the annual Jerusalem Winner Marathon, April 4, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Thousands of runners take part in the annual Jerusalem Winner Marathon, April 4, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
( Apr. 15, 2026 / JNS )

The Jerusalem Winner Marathon’s 26.2-mile race scheduled for Friday has been canceled, while other runs have been moved to earlier in the morning, due to an expected heatwave, organizers said on Tuesday.

All runners registered for the full marathon have been automatically transferred to the 13.1 mile race, which is now scheduled to kick off at 5:15 a.m., the announcement said.

The decision was made “out of full responsibility for the safety and health of the runners, participants and staff, and following a thorough review of all data and forecasts,” the Jerusalem Municipality stated.

The marathon was initially scheduled for March 27, but was postponed to April 17 due to restrictions on large gatherings amid the war with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Amir Givati, director of the Israel Meteorological Service, urged Israelis on Wednesday to prepare for “stiflingly hot” days.

“This is not ordinary heat, so prepare accordingly,” Givati told the Ynet news outlet. “A hot season has descended on us. The coming summer will be hotter than the last and above average. The month of May will be extremely hot,” he added.

On Wednesday, daytime temperatures are expected to reach 32°C (89.6°F) in Tel Aviv and 28°C (82.4°F) in Jerusalem, according to the Israel Meteorological Service. Eilat is forecast to see 35°C (95°F), Beersheva 34°C (93.2°F) and Haifa 30°C (86°F).

On Thursday, a further rise in temperatures is expected inland and in elevated areas, the service said. Starting in the afternoon, localized rain may develop in southern and eastern parts of the country, with possible flooding.

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority on Wednesday announced a ban on entering rivers in southern Israel due to fears of flooding in the Judean Desert, Dead Sea, Negev and Arava regions.

The heatwave is expected to continue until Saturday, when the weather will return to seasonal averages, per the Israel Meteorological Service’s forecast.

JNS Staff
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