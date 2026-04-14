When ‘pro-Israel’ stops meaning defense

You have about 15 seconds.



That’s the time an Israeli family has when the siren sounds—15 seconds to gather children, reach a shelter and pray that what follows is not the sound of impact, but of interception.



For years, one thing in Washington was not up for debate: those 15 seconds should end with a life saved, not a life lost.



That consensus is now beginning to fracture.



J Street’s decision to back calls for ending U.S. funding for missile-defense systems like Iron Dome, David’s Sling and the Arrow missile-defense system is not a minor policy adjustment. It is a line crossed.



These systems are not abstractions. They are not political bargaining chips. They are the difference between impact and interception—between funerals and survival. They are what allow Israeli parents to tell their children that running to a shelter still matters.



For decades, U.S. support for missile defense was among the least controversial elements of the U.S.-Israel relationship. Republicans and Democrats alike understood a simple truth: helping Israel defend its civilians is both a strategic necessity and a moral obligation. Just as importantly, missile defense has prevented wider wars by reducing the need for massive retaliation.



J Street’s position cuts directly against that logic.



To say Israel should “pay for its own” missile defense is not a budgetary tweak. It is a redefinition of what support means. It turns a moral baseline—the right of a democratic ally to protect its civilians—into a negotiable expense.



And it does not stand alone.



In recent years, J Street has embraced conditioning U.S. aid on Israeli policy decisions and has spoken openly about phasing that aid out altogether. Step by step, what was once framed as support has been narrowed, qualified and now, in the case of missile defense, put on the chopping block.



This is where the organization’s own creed deserves scrutiny.



J Street describes itself as “pro-Israel, pro-peace and pro-democracy.” But what does “pro-Israel” mean if it does not include support for systems that stop rockets aimed at Israeli homes? What does “pro-peace” mean if it weakens the very defenses that prevent escalation? And what does “pro-democracy” mean if it conditions a democracy’s ability to protect its citizens on political approval from abroad?



Missile defense was always the bright line. It was defensive by definition. It saved lives without escalating conflict. Even the harshest critics of Israeli policy once acknowledged that distinction.



No longer.



By aligning with calls to end funding for these systems, J Street is not merely criticizing Israel. It is aligning itself with a political current that increasingly views even Israel’s most basic defensive needs as optional, or worse, objectionable.



There is a hard strategic reality here. Weakening missile defense does not restrain conflict—it invites it. When rockets land, governments respond. When civilians die, escalation follows. The systems now being questioned are precisely the ones that have, time and again, prevented broader war.



Which leads to a conclusion that is as stark as it is unavoidable:



Once you argue that even missile defense is negotiable, then you are no longer debating policy. You are redefining the boundaries of support itself.



And once “pro-Israel” no longer includes the defense of Israeli lives, the phrase itself has lost its meaning.

